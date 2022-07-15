Log in
    VPN   CA91834X1087

VPN TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(VPN)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:47 2022-07-14 pm EDT
0.0600 CAD   +9.09%
05:04pVPN TECHNOLOGIES : Form of Proxy
PU
05:04pVPN TECHNOLOGIES : Information Circular
PU
05:04pVPN TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of Meeting
PU
VPN Technologies : Form of Proxy

07/15/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
FORM OF PROXY / VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM

Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

This Form of proxy ("Proxy") / Voting Instruction Form ("VIF") is solicited by and on behalf of Management.

Notes to Proxy:

Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the persons whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided.

If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this Proxy / VIF. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you must sign this Proxy / VIF with signing capacity stated, and you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this Proxy / VIF.

This Proxy / VIF should be signed in the exact manner as the name(s) appear(s) on the Proxy / VIF.

If this Proxy / VIF is not dated, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it is mailed by Management to the holder.

If you appoint the Management Nominees to vote your securities, they will vote in accordance with your instructions or, if no instructions are given, in accordance with the Management Voting Recommendations highlighted for each Resolution overleaf. If you appoint someone else to vote your securities, they will also vote in accordance with your instructions or, if no instructions are given, as they in their discretion choose.

This Proxy / VIF confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting or other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

This Proxy / VIF should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.

Proxies / VIFs submitted must be received by 11:00 am, Pacific Standard Time, on Monday, August 8, 2022, or in the case of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting not less than 48 hours (Saturdays, Sundays and holidays excepted) before the time of the adjourned or postponed meeting.

VOTING METHODS

MAIL or HAND DELIVERY

Endeavor Trust Corporation

702 - 777 Hornby Street

Vancouver, BC V6Z 1S4

FACSIMILE - 24 Hours a Day

604-559-8908

EMAIL

proxy@endeavortrust.com

ONLINE

As listed on Form of Proxy / VIF

If you vote by FAX, EMAIL or On-Line, DO NOT mail back this Proxy / VIF.

Voting by mail, fax or by email are the only methods by which a holder may appoint a person as proxyholder other than the Management nominees named on the reverse of this Proxy / VIF.

FORM OF PROXY / VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We, being holder(s) of VPN Technologies

Print the name of the person you are appointing

Inc. hereby appoint: Paul E. Dickson,

OR if this person is someone other than the

President and CEO of the Company, or

Management Nominee listed herein.

failing him, Jan Urata, Corporate

Secretary of the Company.

As my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the shareholder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of VPN TECHNOLOGIES INC. to be held by virtual telephone conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 11:00 am, Pacific Standard Time, and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY OVER THE BOXES.

1.

Number of Directors

For

Against

To set the number of Directors at four (4).

2.

Election of Directors

For

Withhold

01.

Paul E. Dickson

02.

Connie Hang

03.

Curtis Ingleton

04.

Lindsay Vendel

3.

Appointment of Auditors

For

Withhold

To appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor

of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their

remuneration;

4.

Re-Approve Stock Option Plan

For

Against

To re-approve by ordinary resolution the 10% rolling stock option plan of the Company.

5.

Other Business

For

Against

To transact such other business that may be brought properly before the Meeting and

any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting.

Authorized Signature(s) - This section must be completed for your instructions to be executed.

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any Proxy / VIF previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, this Proxy / VIF will be voted as recommended by Management.

Signature(s)

Print Name(s) & Signing Capacity(ies), if applicable

Interim Financial Statements - mark this box if you would like to receive Interim Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

Email

Date (MM-DD-YY)

THIS PROXY / VIF MUST BE DATED

Annual Financial Statements - mark this box if you

would like to receive Annual Financial Statements and

accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by

mail.

Disclaimer

VPN Technologies Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 21:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
