VPN Technologies : Information Circular

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR as at July 6, 2022 This Management Information Circular (the "Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management VPN Technologies Inc. (the "Company") for use at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of its shareholders to be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the time and place and for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of the Meeting. In this Circular, references to "the Company", "we" and "our" refer to VPN Technologies Inc. "common shares" means common shares without par value in the capital of the Company. "Beneficial Shareholders" means shareholders who do not hold common shares in their own name and "intermediaries" refers to brokers, investment firms, clearing houses and similar entities that own securities on behalf of Beneficial Shareholders. The Meeting will be held in virtual only format, which will be conducted via telephone conference. Registered shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders may attend the Meeting by calling 1.888.299.2873(toll free in Canada) and 1.888.585.9008(toll-free in the United States) (conference room #: 853.074.384). Dial in for any other countries, please contact the Company at 604.737.2303 prior to the Meeting date for dial in particulars.Registered Shareholders who attend the Meeting will have an opportunity to participate at the Meeting, regardless of their geographic location. GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION Solicitation of Proxies The solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, but proxies may be solicited personally or by telephone by directors, officers and regular employees of the Company at nominal cost. The Company will bear all costs of this solicitation. Appointment of Proxyholders The individuals named in the accompanying form of proxy (the "Proxy") are officers and/or directors of the Company. IF YOU ARE A SHAREHOLDER ENTITLED TO VOTE AT THE MEETING, YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO APPOINT A PERSON OR COMPANY OTHER THAN EITHER OF THE PERSONS DESIGNATED IN THE PROXY, WHO NEED NOT BE A SHAREHOLDER, TO ATTEND AND ACT FOR YOU AND ON YOUR BEHALF AT THE MEETING. YOU MAY DO SO EITHER BY INSERTING THE NAME OF THAT OTHER PERSON IN THE BLANK SPACE PROVIDED IN THE PROXY OR BY COMPLETING AND DELIVERING ANOTHER SUITABLE FORM OF PROXY. If your common shares are held in physical form (ie paper form) and are registered in your name, then you are a registered shareholder ("Registered Shareholder"). However, if, like most shareholders, you keep your common shares in a brokerage account, then you are a Beneficial Shareholder. The manner for voting is different for Registered Shareholders and Beneficial Shareholders. The instructions below should be read carefully by all shareholders. Voting by Proxyholder The persons named in the Proxy will vote or withhold from voting the common shares represented thereby in accordance with your instructions on any ballot that may be called for. If you specify a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, your common shares will be voted accordingly. The Proxy confers discretionary authority on the persons named therein with respect to: each matter or group of matters identified therein for which a choice is not specified, other than the appointment of an auditor and the election of directors, any amendment to or variation of any matter identified therein, and - 2 - any other matter that properly comes before the Meeting. In respect of a matter for which a choice is not specified, the persons named in the Proxy will vote the common shares represented by the Proxy for the approval of such matter. Registered Shareholders If you are a Registered Shareholder and wish to have your shares voted at the Meeting, you will be required to submit your vote by proxy. In person voting will not be permitted at the Meeting due to the issues related to the verification of shareholder identity via teleconference.Registered Shareholders electing to submit a proxy may do so by completing, dating and signing the Proxy and returning it to the Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation ("Endeavor Trust"), in accordance with the instructions on the Proxy. Alternatively, Registered Shareholders may vote their common shares via the internet or by telephone as per the instructions provided on the Proxy. In all cases you should ensure that the Proxy is received at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the Meeting or the adjournment thereof at which the Proxy is to be used. Registered Shareholders electing to submit a Proxy may do so by: mail or by hand to Suite 702 - 777 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 1S4; facsimile to 604.559.8908; email to proxy@endeavortrust.com ; or www.eproxy.ca Beneficial Shareholders The following information is of significant importance to shareholders who do not hold common shares in their own name. Beneficial Shareholders should note that the only proxies that can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting are those deposited by Registered Shareholders (those whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of common shares). These securityholder materials are being sent to both registered and non-registered owners of the securities of the Company. If you are a non-registered owner, and the Company or its agent has sent these materials directly to you, your name and address and information about your holdings of securities, have been obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the intermediary holding on your behalf. By choosing to send these materials to you directly, the Company (and not the intermediary holding on your behalf) has assumed responsibility for (i) delivering these materials to you, and (ii) executing your proper voting instructions. Please return your voting instructions as specified in your request for voting instructions. If common shares are listed in an account statement provided to a shareholder by a broker, then in almost all cases those common shares will not be registered in the shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Such common shares will more likely be registered under the names of the shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker. In the United States, the vast majority of such common shares are registered under the name of Cede & Co. as nominee for The Depository Trust Company (which acts as depositary for many U.S. brokerage firms and custodian banks), and in Canada, under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited, which acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms). There are two kinds of beneficial owners - those who object to their name being made known to the issuers of securities which they own (called "OBOs" for "Objecting Beneficial Owners") and those who do not object to the issuers of the securities they own knowing who they are (called "NOBOs" for "Non-ObjectingBeneficial Owners"). Pursuant to National Instrument 54-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company is sending proxy- related materials directly to NOBOs, which materials will include a scannable Voting Instruction Form (a "VIF"). These VIFs are to be completed and returned to Endeavor Trust in the envelope provided or by facsimile. In addition, Endeavor Trust provides both telephone voting and Internet voting as described on the VIF itself which contain complete instructions. Endeavor Trust will tabulate the results of the VIFs received from NOBOs and will provide appropriate instructions at the Meeting with respect to the shares represented by the VIFs they receive. - 3 - Management of the Company does not intend to pay for intermediaries to forward to OBOs under National Instrument 54-101 the proxy-related materials and Form 54-101F7 - Request for Voting Instructions Made by Intermediary, and, in the case of an OBO, the OBO will not receive the materials unless the OBO's intermediary assumes the cost of delivery. Every intermediary that mails proxy-related materials to Beneficial Shareholders has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions to clients. Beneficial Shareholders should follow the instructions of their intermediary carefully to ensure that their common shares are voted at the Meeting. Most brokers now delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge") in the United States and in Canada. Broadridge mails a voting instruction form (the "Broadridge VIF") which will be similar to the Proxy provided to Registered Shareholders by the Company. However, its purpose is limited to instructing the intermediary on how to vote on your behalf. The Broadridge VIF will appoint the same persons as the Company's Proxy to represent you at the Meeting. You have the right to appoint a person (who need not be a shareholder of the Company), other than the persons designated in the Broadridge VIF, to represent you at the Meeting. To exercise this right, you should insert the name of the desired representative in the blank space provided in the Broadridge VIF. The completed Broadridge VIF must then be returned to Broadridge by mail or facsimile or given to Broadridge by phone or over the internet, in accordance with Broadridge's instructions. Broadridge then tabulates the results of all instructions received and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of common shares to be represented at the Meeting. If you receive a Broadridge VIF, you cannot use it to vote common shares directly at the Meeting - the Broadridge VIF must be completed and returned to Broadridge, in accordance with its instructions, well in advance of the Meeting in order to have the common shares voted. Although as a Beneficial Shareholder you may not be recognized directly at the Meeting for the purposes of voting common shares registered in the name of your broker, you, or a person designated by you, may attend at the Meeting as proxyholder for your broker and vote your common shares in that capacity. If you wish to attend at the Meeting and indirectly vote your common shares as proxyholder for your broker, or have a person designated by you do so, you should enter your own name, or the name of the person you wish to designate, in the blank space on the voting instruction form provided to you and return the same to your broker in accordance with the instructions provided by such broker, well in advance of the Meeting. Alternatively, you can request in writing that your broker send you a legal Proxy which would enable you, or a person designated by you, to attend at the Meeting and vote your common shares. Voting by Proxy Generally Proxyholders other than the individuals named in the accompanying Proxy will be required to identify themselves by notice in writing to the Company by 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on Monday, August 8, 2022, so that the Company can confirm their identity prior to the Meeting and facilitate their voting of the Proxies that they hold at the Meeting. Notice may be provided by mail to the Company at Suite 400 - 1681 Chestnut Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6J 4M6. Proxies will not be accepted at the Meeting. All Proxies must be submitted to Endeavor Trust by 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Monday, August 8, 2022 (the "Proxy Deadline"). As there will be no in person attendance or voting at the Meeting, votes received by the Proxy Deadline for each matter set out in the notice of meeting will be tabulated in advance of the Meeting by Endeavor Trust and compiled in a proxy report respecting Proxies held by the individuals named in the accompanying Proxy or voting instruction form and an appointee summary respecting proxies held by non-management proxyholders (collectively, the "Proxy Report"). The determination as to whether a particular matter has been approved, a particular individual has been appointed or a particular resolution has been passed will be made solely on the basis of the voting results set out in the Proxy Report. Since no in person voting will be permitted due to the inability to verify a shareholder's identity over teleconference and voting results respecting matters set out in the notice of meeting will be determined solely based on the voting results set out in the Proxy Report, no ballots will be permitted at the Meeting. All results will be determined by reference to the Proxy Report. Management will advise at the Meeting, the voting results for each matter set out in the Proxy Report and shareholders will be entitled to request a copy of the Proxy Report from management after the Meeting. Notice to United States Shareholders The Company's common shares are not registered under Section 12 of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act"), and this solicitation of proxies is not subject to the requirements of - 4 - Section 14(a) of the U.S. Exchange Act. Residents of the United States should be aware that applicable Canadian proxy solicitation rules differ from those of the United States applicable to proxy statements under the U.S. Exchange Act. This document does not address any income tax consequences of the disposition of the Company's shares by shareholders. Shareholders in a jurisdiction outside of Canada should be aware that the disposition of shares by them may have tax consequences both in those jurisdictions and in Canada, and are urged to consult their tax advisors with respect to their particular circumstances and the tax considerations applicable to them. Any information concerning any properties and operations of the Company has been prepared in accordance with Canadian standards under applicable Canadian securities laws, and may not be comparable to similar information for United States companies. Financial statements included or incorporated by reference herein have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are subject to auditing and auditor independence standards in Canada, and reconciled to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Revocation of Proxies In addition to revocation in any other manner permitted by law, a Registered Shareholder who has given a Proxy may revoke it by executing a Proxy bearing a later date or by executing a valid notice of revocation, either of the foregoing to be executed by the Registered Shareholder or the Registered Shareholder's authorized attorney in writing, or, if the shareholder is a corporation, under its corporate seal by an officer or attorney duly authorized, and by delivering the Proxy bearing a later date to Endeavor Trust at Suite 702 - 777 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 1S4, or to the address of the registered and records office of the Company at Suite 400 - 1681 Chestnut Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6J 4M6, at any time up to and including the last business day that precedes the day of the Meeting or, if the Meeting is adjourned, the last business day that precedes any reconvening thereof, or to the chairman of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or any reconvening thereof. A revocation of a Proxy will not affect a matter on which a vote is taken before the revocation. INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS OR COMPANIES IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON No director or executive officer of the Company, nor any person who has held such a position since the beginning of the last completed financial year end of the Company, nor any proposed nominee for election as a director of the Company, nor any associate or affiliate of the foregoing persons, has any substantial or material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any matter to be acted on at the Meeting other than the election of directors, the appointment of the auditor and as set out herein. VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company has fixed July 6, 2022 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determination of persons entitled to receive notice of the Meeting. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on the Record Date who either attend the Meeting personally or complete, sign and deliver a form of Proxy in the manner and subject to the provisions described above will be entitled to vote or to have their common shares voted at the Meeting. The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common shares without par value. As of the Record Date, there were 35,807,780 common shares issued and outstanding, each carrying the right to one vote. No group of shareholders has the right to elect a specified number of directors, nor are there cumulative or similar voting rights attached to the common shares. To the knowledge of the directors and executive officers of the Company, as at the Record Date, no person or corporation beneficially owns, or controls or directs, directly or indirectly, voting securities of the Company carrying 10% or more of the voting rights attached to any class of outstanding voting securities of the Company. VOTES NECESSARY TO PASS RESOLUTIONS A simple majority of affirmative votes cast at the Meeting is required to pass the resolutions described herein. If there are more nominees for election as directors or appointment of the Company's auditor than there are vacancies - 5 - to fill, those nominees receiving the greatest number of votes will be elected or appointed, as the case may be, until all such vacancies have been filled. If the number of nominees for election or appointment is equal to the number of vacancies to be filled all such nominees will be declared elected or appointed by acclamation. SETTING NUMBER OF DIRECTORS The persons named in the enclosed Proxy intend to vote in favour of fixing the number of directors at four (4). The Board proposes that the number of directors remain at four (4). Shareholders will therefore be asked to approve an ordinary resolution that the number of directors elected be fixed at four (4). ELECTION OF DIRECTORS The term of office of each of the current directors will end at the conclusion of the Meeting. Unless the director's office is earlier vacated in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), each director elected will hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, or if no director is then elected, until a successor is elected. The following table sets out the names of management's nominees for election as directors, all major offices and positions with the Company and any of its significant affiliates each now holds, each nominee's principal occupation, business or employment (for the five preceding years for new director nominees), the period of time during which each has been a director of the Company and the number of common shares of the Company beneficially owned by each, directly or indirectly, or over which each exercised control or direction, as at the Record Date. Common Name of Nominee; Shares Current Position with the Beneficially Company, Province and Occupation, Business or Period as a Director Owned or Country of Residence Employment(1) of the Company Controlled(1) Paul E. Dickson(2) President and CEO of the Company since December 15, 2016 2,278,800(3) British Columbia, Canada December 15, 2016; Co-publisher of President, CEO and Director Resource World Magazine. Connie Hang(2) CPA, CGA; a self-employed business July 1, 2022 Nil British Columbia, Canada consultant since 2010; currently held the CFO and Director office of CFO for Bearclaw Capital Corp. and Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Curtis Ingleton Technology developer and researcher. February 17, 2021 Nil Ontario, Canada CTO and Director Lindsay Vendel(2) Self-employed consultant to public May 7, 2021 150,000 British Columbia, Canada companies (2014-present); paralegal, Director Lawson Lundell LLP (2013-2014). The information as to principal occupation, business or employment and common shares beneficially owned or controlled is not within the knowledge of the management of the Company and has been furnished by the respective nominees. Unless otherwise indicated, each nominee has held the same or a similar principal occupation with the organization indicated or a predecessor thereof for the last five years. The number of common shares beneficially owned by the above nominees for directors, directly or indirectly, is based on information furnished by the nominees themselves. Member of Audit Committee. Of these common shares, 1,278,800 common shares are held by Mr. Dickson and 1,000,000 common shares are held by Basic Corporate Services Ltd., a company owned and operated by Mr. Dickson. CORPORATE CEASE TRADE ORDERS OR BANKRUPTCIES Except as disclosed below, to the best of the Company's knowledge, as at the date of this Circular, and within the last 10 years before the date of this Circular, no proposed director (or any of their personal holding companies) of the Company was a director, CEO or CFO of any company (including the Company) that: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

