VPN Technologies : MD&A

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields VPN TECHNOLOGIES INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 DATED March 24, 2022 Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This Management's Discussion and Analysis contains forward-looking statements that include risks and uncertainties that are disclosed under the section Risk Factors. Other factors that could affect actual results are uncertainties pertaining to government regulations, both domestic as well as foreign, and the changes within the capital markets. Other risks may be disclosed from time to time in VPN Technologies Inc.'s (formerly "Subscribe Technologies Inc.") public disclosures. VPN Technologies Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis Unless otherwise indicated, in this Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") all references to "dollar" or the use of the symbol "$" are to the Canadian Dollar. The preparation of the financial statements are in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and requires management to make assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities and expenses in addition to the disclosure of contingent liabilities at the date of the financial statements and reporting amounts. VPN Technologies Inc. (the "Company") bases its estimates on historical experience, current trends and various other assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results could differ and will most likely differ from those estimates. Overview This management discussion and analysis ("MDA"), prepared on March 24, 2022, covers the operations of VPN Technologies Inc. ("VPN" or the "Company") for the three months ended September 30, 2021. All monetary amounts referred to herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The MDA should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2021 and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The financial statements together with this MDA are intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing the financial performance of the Company. Additional information related to the Company is available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Company website at www.vpntech.ca. Description of Business The Corporation was incorporated under the laws of Ontario on September 13, 2010. On January 11, 2017, the Company changed its name from Surrey Capital Corp. to Subscribe Technologies Inc and on February 28, 2020 to VPN Technologies Inc. The Company trades on the CSE under the symbol VPN. VPN Technologies Inc. develops and acquires Software as a Service ("SAAS") businesses and in turn operates, manages and markets the service. During March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The contagious disease outbreak and any related adverse public health developments, has adversely affected workforces, economies, and financial markets globally, leading to an economic downturn. The impact on the Company is not currently determinable, but management continues to monitor the situation. Investment in Intellectual Assets On December 15, 2014, the Company signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Mobilman Management Inc. ("MM"), whereby the Company would acquire a 100% interest in MM. The acquisition of MM by the Company closed on June 30, 2015, concurrently with the acquisition the common shares of the Company were voluntarily delisted from the TSXV on that day with the resumption of trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on July 2, 2015. Furthermore, in order to simplify the financial reporting of the new structure, the Company changed its fiscal year end to June 30 in order to coincide with that of MM. To acquire MM, the Company issued 1,815,113 common shares for 100% of MM as well raised $43,350 via the issuance of 43,335 common shares and settled $176,520 in related party obligations to MM's initial shareholders via the issuance of 176,519 common shares of the Company. MM, whose assets were located in Quebec, was incorporated on May 30, 2013, pursuant to the laws of the Canada Business Corporations Act, and operates as a developer of Software as a Service ("SaaS") for use by businesses with mobile work forces. MM's objective was to develop a management reporting system that would allow companies to more efficiently manage their mobile workforce as well as improve their ability to report to their clients as to the progress made on assigned tasks on one or more projects in real time. The application, "Mobilman", permits users to access via the Cloud hosted service while in the field utilizing their internet connected Smartphone, tablet or laptop computer. released its initial Beta version of Mobilman in April 2015 and continued to release subsequent Beta versions with commercial launch occurring in January 2016. Businesses were able to sign up at no costs, as MM sought to gain market acceptance and increased user knowledge in order to improve the product. initially targeted small companies with less than 50 employees that seek to benefit from administrative cost reduction, better resource allocation, enhanced internal controls and improved corporate governance. While received some positive feedback from industry participants over the first few months of marketing, Management carried out an impairment assessment as required under IFRS policies. The result of this assessment, confirmed that there is potential for this application. However additional investment funds would be required in marketing and development which the Company did not have available Therefore, under IFRS rules, the Audit Committee recommended to the Board of Directors a write down of the value of the intellectual asset investment in MM to a nominal amount of $1,000. This write down was recorded in fiscal 2016. About software as a service (SaaS) Software as a service is a fast-emerging,cloud-based,on-line business model allowing companies to offer their unique software services and scale their customer bases exponentially, around the world, from any location. About Gingerly Gingerly is a cloud-based business management suite and dashboard offering a growing portfolio of a la carte business management applications for solopreneurs and small- and medium-sized enterprises. Results of Operations For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded a loss of $83,846 (2020 - $28,331) and had a cash and cash equivalents balance as at September 30, 2021 of $888,167 (June 30, 2021 - $1,046,417), with working capital of $864,122 (June 30, 2021 -$947,968). Selected Annual Information The following is the Company's selected annual information for the preceding three fiscal years: June 30, 2021 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 13,765 $ 25,327 $ 11,400 Net loss 1,047,008 579,204 965,258 Total assets 1,098,667 35,114 143,030 Long term liabilities Nil Nil Nil Loss per share 0.05 0.07 0.20 Cash dividends per share 0.00 0.00 0.00 For further audited financial information, please refer to the Company's audited financial statements that have been filed on SEDAR Summary of Quarter Results The following is a summary of selected financial information compiled from the quarterly interim unaudited financial statements for the eight quarters ending September 30, 2021: Three months ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 -$- -$- -$- -$- Total assets 940,417 1,098,667 1,151,266 19,826 Working capital (deficiency) 864,122 947,968 995,878 (424,587) Shareholders' equity (deficiency) 864,122 947,968 1,004,128 (408,087) Net loss for the period (83,846) (414,187) (229,995) (304,495) Loss per share (0.00) (0.01) (0.01) (0.00) Three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 -$- -$- -$- -$- Total assets 26,270 35,114 115,404 136,537 Working capital (deficiency) (128,342) (108,261) (18,444) 18,234 Shareholders' equity (deficiency) (103,592) (75,261) 45,442 94,095 Net loss for the period (28,331) (177,008) (136,542) (66,392) Loss per share (0.00) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) Year Ended June 30, 2021 For the year ended June 30, 2021, net loss increased to $1,047,008 (2020 - $579,204). This change is primarily attributable to an increase in consulting fees and stock-based compensation due to the granting of options. The decrease was a result of ongoing business in the prior year. Year Ended June 30, 2020 For the year ended June 30, 2020, net loss decreased to $579,204 (2019 - $965,258). This change is primarily attributable to a decrease in advertising and promotion and consulting fees. The decrease was a result of ongoing business in the prior year. Liquidity As at September 30, 2021, the Company had a cash balance of $888,167 (June 30, 2021- $1,046,417), with working capital/(deficiency) of 864,122 (June 30, 2021- $947,968). Cash flows used in/for operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2021, were $158,250 (2020 - $144) for cash expenditures on general business and administrative expenses, consulting fees, business and product development, and professional fees. On November 15, 2019, the Company completed a share consolidation on the basis of one (1) new common share for every ten (10) old common shares held (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation was approved by the board of directors of the Company on November 4, 2019. As a result of the Consolidation, the 58,039,189 common shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 5,803,920 common shares. Each fractional common share equal to or greater than 0.5 common shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole common share and each fractional common share less than 0.5 common shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole common share. The Company's ability to meet its obligations and maintain its current operations is contingent upon successful completion of additional financing arrangements and/or commercialization of its intellectual assets. On August 16, 2019 the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of 1,074,092 units at price of $0.22 per unit, for gross proceeds of $236,300. Each unit consisted of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per warrant share until August 16, 2020. On November 20, 2019, the Company issued 3,795,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company for past services performed (the "Shares for Services"), in lieu of cash, to certain related parties of the Company, totaling approximately $189,750. The Shares issued are subject to a four month hold period. On January 17, 2020, the Company issued 540,000 common shares of the Company for past services performed, in lieu of cash, to a director of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share, totaling approximately $27,000. The Shares issued will be subject to a four month hold period. On February 3, 2020, the Company granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 750,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.075 per share for a period of five years to certain directors, officers and consultants in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan. On May 14, 2020, the Company granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years to a consultant in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan. On February 22, 2021 the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of 19,197,430 units at price of $0.07 per unit, for gross proceeds of $1,343,820, of which $15,500 has not been received as at September 30, 2021 and is included in subscription receivable. Each unit consisted of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per warrant share until February 22, 2023. In connection with the financing, the Company paid financing costs of $85,680 and issued 1,224,000 finder's warrants valued at $349,797 exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.10 for a period of two year from the date of issuance based on the Black-Scholes option pricing model of risk-free rate of 0.22% and volatility rate of 243.36% over a period of 2 years. On February 22, 2021 Company issued 6,221,430 units at price of $0.07 per unit, in settlement of amounts owing by the Company totaling $435,500. Each unit consisted of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per warrant share until February 22, 2023. Paul Dickson, President, CEO and a director of the Company received 1,000,000 units through his company, Basic Corporate Services Ltd., and Christopher P. Cherry received 500,000 Shares through his company, Cherry Consulting Ltd. On February 1, 2021, 250,000 options were exercised for a gross proceed of $18,750. On May 14, 2021 Company granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 2,000,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.195 per share for a period of two years to certain directors, officers and consultants in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan. In addition to its cash on hand at the end of the quarter, the Company currently has the following options and warrants issued and outstanding: Exercise Price Quantity Type -$- Expiry Dates 500,000 Incentive Stock Options 0.075 February 3, 2025 200,000 Incentive Stock Options 0.10 May 14, 2022 2,000,000 Incentive Stock Options 0.195 May 14, 2023 20,000 Warrants 1.00 December 29 2021 26,642,860 Warrants 0.10 February 22 2023 Capital Resources The Company is committed to building out a Software-As-A-Service ("SAAS") company with multiple streams of revenue derived from the subscription-based business model. Management may still seek to raise additional funds to accelerate development and growth of the business until such time as cash flow from the operations is sufficient to fund internal growth as well as working capital. 