VPN Technologies : Material Change Report - Management and Director Changes

FORM 51-102F3

MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT

Item 1: Name and Address of Reporting Issuer

VPN Technologies Inc. (the "Company")

Suite 400 - 1681 Chestnut Street

Vancouver, BC V6J 4M6

Item 2: Date of Material Change

June 30, 2022 and July 1, 2022.

Item 3: News Release

A news release was issued and disseminated on June 30, 2022 and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Item 4: Summary of Material Changes

The Company announced the appointment of Connie Hang, effective July 1, 2022 and the resignation of Richard Barnett, effective June 30, 2022, as further described in Item 5 below.

Item 5: Full Description of Material Change

The Company announced that Connie Hang has been appointed as CFO and a director of the Company.

Ms. Hang has over 22 years of finance, accounting and management experience in a variety of industries including energy, mining, health science and technology. Over the past 12 years, she has acted as an advisor, officer and director for various public and private companies both domestic and internationally based. From 1999 to 2009, Ms. Hang held senior positions with professional accounting firms involved in tax and audit practices. Ms. Hang is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science from the University of Calgary.

The Company also announces that Richard Barnett has resigned as a director of the Company.

Item 6: Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) or (3) of National Instrument 51-102

Not applicable.

Item 7: Omitted Information

None.

Item 8: Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Paul Dickson, President & CEO

604.283.1262

hello@vpntech.ca

Item 9: Date of Report

June 30, 2022.