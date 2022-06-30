VPN Technologies : Material Change Report - Management and Director Changes

FORM 51-102F3
MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT
Item 1: Name and Address of Reporting Issuer
VPN Technologies Inc. (the "Company")
Suite 400 - 1681 Chestnut Street
Vancouver, BC V6J 4M6
Item 2: Date of Material Change
June 30, 2022 and July 1, 2022.
Item 3: News Release
A news release was issued and disseminated on June 30, 2022 and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Item 4: Summary of Material Changes
The Company announced the appointment of Connie Hang, effective July 1, 2022 and the resignation of Richard Barnett, effective June 30, 2022, as further described in Item 5 below.
Item 5: Full Description of Material Change
The Company announced that Connie Hang has been appointed as CFO and a director of the Company.
Ms. Hang has over 22 years of finance, accounting and management experience in a variety of industries including energy, mining, health science and technology. Over the past 12 years, she has acted as an advisor, officer and director for various public and private companies both domestic and internationally based. From 1999 to 2009, Ms. Hang held senior positions with professional accounting firms involved in tax and audit practices. Ms. Hang is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science from the University of Calgary.
The Company also announces that Richard Barnett has resigned as a director of the Company.
Item 6: Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) or (3) of National Instrument 51-102
Not applicable.
Item 7: Omitted Information
None.
Item 8: Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Paul Dickson, President & CEO
-
604.283.1262
-
hello@vpntech.ca
Item 9: Date of Report
June 30, 2022.