  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. VPN Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VPN   CA91834X1087

VPN TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(VPN)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:42 2022-06-30 pm EDT
0.0400 CAD   -11.11%
05:33pVPN TECHNOLOGIES : Material Change Report - Management and Director Changes
PU
06/20VPN Technologies Subsidiary Files for Patent Provisioning of Smart Hydrogen Storage and Distribution Data Analytics Technology
NE
06/16IIROC Trade Resumption - VPN
AQ
VPN Technologies : Material Change Report - Management and Director Changes

06/30/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
FORM 51-102F3

MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT

Item 1: Name and Address of Reporting Issuer

VPN Technologies Inc. (the "Company")

Suite 400 - 1681 Chestnut Street

Vancouver, BC V6J 4M6

Item 2: Date of Material Change

June 30, 2022 and July 1, 2022.

Item 3: News Release

A news release was issued and disseminated on June 30, 2022 and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Item 4: Summary of Material Changes

The Company announced the appointment of Connie Hang, effective July 1, 2022 and the resignation of Richard Barnett, effective June 30, 2022, as further described in Item 5 below.

Item 5: Full Description of Material Change

The Company announced that Connie Hang has been appointed as CFO and a director of the Company.

Ms. Hang has over 22 years of finance, accounting and management experience in a variety of industries including energy, mining, health science and technology. Over the past 12 years, she has acted as an advisor, officer and director for various public and private companies both domestic and internationally based. From 1999 to 2009, Ms. Hang held senior positions with professional accounting firms involved in tax and audit practices. Ms. Hang is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science from the University of Calgary.

The Company also announces that Richard Barnett has resigned as a director of the Company.

Item 6: Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) or (3) of National Instrument 51-102

Not applicable.

Item 7: Omitted Information

None.

Item 8: Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Paul Dickson, President & CEO

  1. 604.283.1262
  1. hello@vpntech.ca

Item 9: Date of Report

June 30, 2022.

Disclaimer

VPN Technologies Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 21:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -1,05 M -0,81 M -0,81 M
Net cash 2021 1,05 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,61 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales 2021 379x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,3%
Managers and Directors
Paul E. Dickson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher P. Cherry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Curtis Ingleton Chief Technical Officer & Director
Lindsay Hamelin Director
Richard Barnett Director
