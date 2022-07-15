VPN Technologies : Notice of Meeting

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares of VPN Technologies Inc. (the "Company") will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 11:00 am PST for the following purposes:

To receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended June 30, 2021, the auditor's reports thereon and the management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended June 30, 2021; To fix the number of directors for the ensuing year at four (4); To elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year; To re-appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; To re-approve the 10% rolling stock option plan of the Company, as more particularly described in the accompanying management information circular (the " Circular "); and To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or at any adjournment thereof. Accompanying this notice is the Circular. The Circular contains details of matters to be considered at the Meeting.

The Meeting will be held in virtual only format, which will be conducted via telephone conference. Registered shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders may attend the Meeting by calling 1.888.299.2873(toll free in Canada) and 1.888.585.9008(toll-free in the United States) (conference room #: 853.074.384). Dial in for any other countries, please contact the Company at 604.737.2303 prior to the Meeting date for dial in particulars.Registered Shareholders who attend the Meeting will have an opportunity to participate at the Meeting, regardless of their geographic location.

In person voting will not be permitted at the Meeting due to the issues related to the verification of shareholder identity via teleconference. If you are a registered shareholder and wish to have your vote counted, you will be required to complete, date, sign and return, in the envelope provided for that purpose, the accompanying Proxy for use at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. To be effective, the Proxy must be received by our transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation ("Endeavor") by no later than 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Monday, August 8, 2022 or no later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the time to which the Meeting may be adjourned or postponed. Alternatively, you may vote by telephone or via the internet following the instructions provided on the Proxy and in the Circular.

If you are a beneficial holder and have received this Notice of Meeting and accompanying materials through an intermediary, such as an investment dealer, broker, custodian, administrator or other nominee, or a clearing agency in which the intermediary participates, please complete and return the voting instruction form provided to you in accordance with the instructions provided therein.

If you have any questions about the procedures required to qualify to vote at the Meeting or about obtaining and depositing the required form of Proxy, you should contact Endeavor by telephone at 604.559.8880.

These Meeting materials are being sent to both registered and beneficial/non-registered owners of common shares. If you are a beneficial or non-registered owner, and the Company or its agent has sent these materials directly to you, your name and address and information about your holdings of common shares have been obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the intermediary holding securities on your behalf. By choosing to send these materials to you directly, the Company (and not the intermediary holding securities on your behalf) has assumed responsibility for (i) delivering these materials to you, and (ii) executing your proper voting instructions. Please return your voting instructions as specified in the request for voting instructions.