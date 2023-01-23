Advanced search
    EXR   IE00BG0HDR01

VR EDUCATION HOLDINGS PLC

(EXR)
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  05:40:55 2023-01-19 am EST
0.0650 EUR    0.00%
11:18aEngage XR develops first AI-powered 'virtual' employee platform
AN
02:00aENGAGE XR Holdings Plc Successfully Developed and Demonstrated the Integration of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) into Its ENGAGE Professional Metaverse Platform
CI
01/18TRADING UPDATES: Engage XR revenue up; Smartspace trades in-line
AN
ENGAGE Unveils New AI Customer Service Virtual Employee Named Athena

01/23/2023 | 10:50am EST
Integration of ChatGPT-3 and DALL.E Opens Endless Possibilities for Virtual Enterprise World

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENGAGE XR Holdings Plc (AIM: EXR; Euronext Growth: EXR), a virtual reality ('VR') technology company and provider of virtual communications solutions in the metaverse, today announced the launch of Athena, an augmented reality (AI) employee that integrates AI into a virtual reality (VR) environment for ENGAGE enterprise clients. Athena takes the concept of customer service chatbots to the next level using Open AI programs ChatGPT-3 and DALL.E allowing enterprise clients the ability to have full, interactive conversations with the avatar within the ENGAGE metaverse. Click HERE and HERE to experience Athena.

“The launch of Athena is going to open up endless possibilities for enterprise clients and change the future of the metaverse,” said David Whelen, CEO and co-founder of ENGAGE. “With just a prompt or two, users can have full conversations with Athena inside the ENGAGE platform and ask her just about anything from completing simple tasks and answering basic questions to creating complex and unique installations within the metaverse.”

Traditionally, customer service chatbots are software or computer program interfaces that simulate human-like conversations via text or voice interactions. Up until now, chatbots have been programmed using keywords and preset scripts, which can limit their functionality and usefulness. Athena’s AI intelligence takes the customer service chat functionality further for ENGAGE Link users. Athena can provide advice, answer questions, source media for playback, create AI imagery, find 3D objects, create sticky notes, and interact with key functions of the platform. This is all done via an animated avatar body giving people who interact with Athena the sense they are speaking with a real person. The AI functionality also enables Athena the ability to learn and enhance her intelligence the more she interacts with people, improving her performance and responding more naturally to conversational prompts.

“We named ENGAGE’s companion, Athena, after the Greek goddess of wisdom, handicraft and practical reason,” said Whelan. “As our clients continue to interact with Athena, she will expand her intelligence with each prompt and conversation. The introduction of Athena is only the beginning of an extensive roadmap we have planned for AI metaverse applications.”

Over the coming weeks, engineers at ENGAGE will be adding more functionality and connectivity to Athena, utilizing different AI programs. She will be given access to hundreds of technical documents training her to become an expert on the ENGAGE platform and helping to enhance her responses to become more humanlike.

ENGAGE XR plans to provide custom AI employees for its enterprise clients at a premium in the future. Each custom avatar will be tailored with a unique personality and will be provided all the technical knowledge they will need to support each individual company’s goals and tasks. The avatars will be able to take on a host of client-facing tasks which include tech support, training, education and moderation.

To learn more about ENGAGE XR and Athena, please visit the company’s blog and website https://engageplc.com and follow us on social on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

About ENGAGE XR
ENGAGE XR Holdings plc (AIM: EXR; Euronext Growth: EXR) is a metaverse technology company focused on becoming a leading global provider of virtual communications solutions through its new fully featured corporate metaverse, ENGAGE Link. The Company also has a proprietary software platform, ENGAGE. ENGAGE provides users with a platform for creating, sharing, and delivering VR content for education, training, and online events through its three solutions: Virtual Campus, Virtual Office, and Virtual Events. EXR is listed on AIM in London and on the Euronext Growth Market in Dublin, a market operated by Euronext Dublin. For further information, please visit https://engageplc.com and follow us on social on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Contact: 

K Squared Group
Kelly Kaufman
kelly@ksquaredgroup.com

ENGAGE XR Holdings Plc
Sandra Whelan, COO
info@engagexr.co


