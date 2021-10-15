Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 10/12 10:02:45 am
0.19 EUR   -5.00%
04:22aVR EDUCATION : AIM Rule 17 Schedule 2(g) Update
PU
10/01VR Education Announces Board Changes
CI
09/24VR EDUCATION : Posting of Circular and Notice of EGM
PU
VR Education : AIM Rule 17 Schedule 2(g) Update

10/15/2021 | 04:22am EDT
VR Education (AIM: VRE; Euronext Growth: 6VR), a virtual reality ('VR') technology company today announces the following information relating to directors' disclosure under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Richard Cooper, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, has been a director of a private company, Sonco UK Bidco Limited since 28 January 2019. Sonco UK Bidco Limited is the immediate holding company of Coastbright Limited, the owner of Palace Gate Casino.

On 13 October 2021, Sonco UK Bidco Limited was placed into administration. The most recently available filings indicate that the administration proceedings remain ongoing.

For further information, please contact:

VR Education Holdings plc

David Whelan, CEO

Sandra Whelan, COO

Tel: +353 87 665 6708

[email protected]

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

(Nominated Adviser)

James Caithie / Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Shard Capital Partners LLP (Joint Broker)

Damon Heath / Erik Woolgar

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9952

Davy (Joint Broker & Euronext Growth Advisor)

Barry Murphy / Lauren O'Sullivan / Oisin Morgan

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

SEC Newgate (Financial PR)

Robin Tozer / Isabelle Smurfit

Tel: +44 (0)7540 106 366

[email protected]

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

About VRE

VR Education (AIM: VRE; Euronext Growth: 6VR) is a virtual reality ('VR') technology company focused on becoming a leading global provider of virtual communications solutions through its proprietary software platform, ENGAGE, ENGAGE provides users with a platform for creating, sharing, and delivering VR content for education, training, and online events through its three solutions: Virtual Campus, Virtual Office, and Virtual Events.

VRE is listed on AIM in London and on the Enterprise Securities Market, a market regulated by Euronext Dublin. For further information, please visit: www.vreducationholdings.com .

Disclaimer

VR Education Holdings plc published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
