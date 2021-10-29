Log in
    VRR   CA91831M1059

VR RESOURCES LTD.

(VRR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 10/29 05:00:00 pm
0.3 CAD   -7.69%
05:47pQ2 fs 2022.pdf
PU
05:47pQ2 mda 2022.pdf
PU
10/26VR Resources Completes Fall 2021 Drill Program at Hecla-Kilmer Project, Receives New Data from 2020 Drill Program
MT
Q2 fs 2022.pdf

10/29/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
VR RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

1

NOTICE TO READER

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim condensed financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the CPA Canada for a review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2

VR RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

September 30,

March 31,

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3)

$

2,496,096

$

2,931,748

Receivables (Note 4)

72,698

36,411

Prepaid expenses

28,853

27,169

2,597,647

2,995,328

Equipment (Note 5)

2,749

3,234

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)

9,996,829

8,398,242

$

12,597,225

$

11,396,804

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7 and 10)

$

527,980

$

189,167

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 8)

19,362,442

18,248,469

Reserves (Note 8)

2,388,272

1,955,666

Deficit

(9,937,575)

(9,168,743)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

256,106

172,245

12,069,245

11,207,637

$

12,597,225

$

11,396,804

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

On behalf of the Board

on October 28, 2021

"Michael Gunning"

Director

"Craig Lindsay"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

VR RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Six Months

Ended Sept.

Ended Sept.

Ended Sept.

Ended Sept.

30, 2021

30, 2020

30, 2021

30, 2020

EXPENSES

Consulting fees (Note 10)

$

6,000

$

19,550

$

12,000

$

36,500

Depreciation (Note 5)

242

347

485

693

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

3,268

13,222

5,220

37,398

Investor relations and promotion

40,650

12,129

68,775

26,762

Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets

10,478

11,111

10,478

11,111

Office

16,879

9,972

29,866

22,903

Professional fees

12,953

29,997

20,438

43,615

Rent

6,000

3,858

12,000

13,052

Salaries (Note 10)

82,565

43,922

162,698

119,838

Share-based payments (Note 8,10)

426,574

34,575

426,574

254,442

Regulatory and transfer agent

13,239

15,772

25,102

26,996

Travel

-

9

-

44

(618,848)

(194,464)

(773,636)

(593,354)

Interest income

1,903

7,680

4,804

11,258

Net Loss for the period

(616,945)

(186,784)

(768,832)

(582,096)

Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent years:

Translation adjustment

146,530

(85,165)

83,861

(249,578)

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(470,415)

$

(271,949)

$

(648,971)

$

(849,056)

Loss per common share

-Basic and diluted

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

-Basic and diluted

80,840,138

71,242,307

79,623,519

67,436,349

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

VR RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

$

(768,832)

$

(582,096)

Items not affecting cash:

Share-based payments

426,574

254,442

Depreciation

485

693

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Receivables

(36,287)

38,411

Prepaid expenses

(1,684)

(8,606)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(89,150)

71,510

Net cash used in operating activities

(468,894)

(225,646)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from the issuance of shares, net of share issue cost

1,120,006

2,245,813

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,120,006

2,245,813

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Exploration and evaluation assets

(1,086,764)

(769,420)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,086,764)

(769,420)

Change in cash during the period

(435,652)

1,250,747

Cash, beginning of period

2,931,748

1,468,651

Cash, end of period

$

2,496,096

$

2,719,398

Cash paid during the period for:

Income taxes

$

-

$

-

Interest

$

-

$

-

Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 9)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VR Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 21:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
