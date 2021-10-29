Q2 fs 2022.pdf

NOTICE TO READER

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim condensed financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the CPA Canada for a review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2