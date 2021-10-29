Q2 fs 2022.pdf

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim condensed financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the CPA Canada for a review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.
VR RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
September 30,
March 31,
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3)
$
2,496,096
$
2,931,748
Receivables (Note 4)
72,698
36,411
Prepaid expenses
28,853
27,169
2,597,647
2,995,328
Equipment (Note 5)
2,749
3,234
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)
9,996,829
8,398,242
$
12,597,225
$
11,396,804
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7 and 10)
$
527,980
$
189,167
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 8)
19,362,442
18,248,469
Reserves (Note 8)
2,388,272
1,955,666
Deficit
(9,937,575)
(9,168,743)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
256,106
172,245
12,069,245
11,207,637
$
12,597,225
$
11,396,804
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
On behalf of the Board
on October 28, 2021
"Michael Gunning"
Director
"Craig Lindsay"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
VR RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Ended Sept.
Ended Sept.
Ended Sept.
Ended Sept.
30, 2021
30, 2020
30, 2021
30, 2020
EXPENSES
Consulting fees (Note 10)
$
6,000
$
19,550
$
12,000
$
36,500
Depreciation (Note 5)
242
347
485
693
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
3,268
13,222
5,220
37,398
Investor relations and promotion
40,650
12,129
68,775
26,762
Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets
10,478
11,111
10,478
11,111
Office
16,879
9,972
29,866
22,903
Professional fees
12,953
29,997
20,438
43,615
Rent
6,000
3,858
12,000
13,052
Salaries (Note 10)
82,565
43,922
162,698
119,838
Share-based payments (Note 8,10)
426,574
34,575
426,574
254,442
Regulatory and transfer agent
13,239
15,772
25,102
26,996
Travel
-
9
-
44
(618,848)
(194,464)
(773,636)
(593,354)
Interest income
1,903
7,680
4,804
11,258
Net Loss for the period
(616,945)
(186,784)
(768,832)
(582,096)
Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified
to profit or loss in subsequent years:
Translation adjustment
146,530
(85,165)
83,861
(249,578)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(470,415)
$
(271,949)
$
(648,971)
$
(849,056)
Loss per common share
-Basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
-Basic and diluted
80,840,138
71,242,307
79,623,519
67,436,349
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
VR RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2021
2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
$
(768,832)
$
(582,096)
Items not affecting cash:
Share-based payments
426,574
254,442
Depreciation
485
693
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Receivables
(36,287)
38,411
Prepaid expenses
(1,684)
(8,606)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(89,150)
71,510
Net cash used in operating activities
(468,894)
(225,646)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from the issuance of shares, net of share issue cost
1,120,006
2,245,813
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,120,006
2,245,813
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Exploration and evaluation assets
(1,086,764)
(769,420)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,086,764)
(769,420)
Change in cash during the period
(435,652)
1,250,747
Cash, beginning of period
2,931,748
1,468,651
Cash, end of period
$
2,496,096
$
2,719,398
Cash paid during the period for:
Income taxes
$
-
$
-
Interest
$
-
$
-
Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 9)
