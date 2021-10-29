Q2 mda 2022.pdf

VR RESOURCES LTD.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

REPORT DATE:

OCTOBER 28, 2021

This Management Discussion and Analysis (the "MDA") provides relevant information on the operations of VR Resources Ltd. (the "Company") to the Report Date and the financial condition of the Company for the three and six month periods ended September 30, 2021.

This document contains forward looking statements. Please see section "Forward-LookingStatements".

This MDA should be read in conjunction with the Company's previous MDA and consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the year ended March 31, 2021 and dated July 9, 2021.

The Company is in the business of mineral exploration. Activities include the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral exploration properties, for the purpose of discovering an economic mineral deposit. The current focus is greenfield exploration on large footprint copper and/or gold systems in North America, and more specifically in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. The realization of amounts shown for exploration and evaluation assets is dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves and future profitable production or proceeds from the disposition of these assets. The carrying values of exploration and evaluation assets do not necessarily reflect their present or future values.

All monetary amounts in this MDA and in the interim consolidated financial statements are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. Financial results are being reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The Company's certifying officers, based on their knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, are also responsible to ensure that these filings do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which is it was made, with respect to the period covered by these filings, and these consolidated financial statements together with other financial information included in these filings. The Board of Directors approves the consolidated financial statements and MDA and ensures that management has discharged its financial responsibilities.

The Company is registered in the province of British Columbia. The Company moved its principal head office in downtown Vancouver to Suite 1500 - 409 Granville Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2. The Company's Corporate registered address and records office remains at Suite 2300 - 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2B5.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

SUMMARY