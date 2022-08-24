VR Resources : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE TO READER
Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim condensed financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the CPA Canada for a review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.
VR RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3)
$
192,270
$
1,968,469
Receivables (Note 4)
146,291
8,730
Prepaid expenses
102,335
65,364
440,896
2,042,563
Equipment (Note 5)
2,094
2,264
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)
10,663,336
9,146,463
Reclamation bond (Note 7)
55,357
55,357
$
11,163,683
$
11,246,647
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)
$
38,098
$
109,552
Flow-through premium liability (Note 9)
-
208,758
38,098
318,310
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 9)
20,161,916
20,161,916
Reserves (Note 9)
2,407,994
2,407,994
Deficit
(11,773,342)
(11,781,303)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
327,017
139,730
11,123,585
10,928,337
$
11,161,683
$
11,246,647
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 15)
On behalf of the Board
on August 24, 2022
"Michael Gunning"
Director
"Craig Lindsay"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
VR RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30
(Unaudited - Prepared by management) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2022
2021
EXPENSES
Consulting fees
$
11,350
$
6,000
Depreciation (Note 5)
170
243
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
3,873
1,952
Investor relations and promotion
37,077
28,125
Office
11,871
12,987
Professional fees
11,382
7,485
Rent
6,000
6,000
Regulatory and transfer agent
5,894
11,863
Salaries (Note 10)
90,005
80,133
Travel
2,171
-
(179,793)
(154,788)
Interest income
2,432
2,901
Other income - flow-through (Note 9)
208,758
-
Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets
(23,436)
2,901
Gain (Loss) for the period
7,961
(151,887)
Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent
years:
Translation adjustment
187,289
(62,669)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
195,248
$
(214,556)
Loss per common share
-Basic and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
-Basic and diluted
83,701,942
78,825,887
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
VR RESOURCES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30
(Unaudited - Prepared by management) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Gain (loss) for the period
$
7,961
$
(151,887)
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation
170
242
Flow-through premium liability
(208,758)
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Receivables
(137,561)
30,704
Prepaid expenses
(36,971)
4,808
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
5,685
(66,883)
Net cash used in operating activities
(369,474)
(183,016)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from the issuance of shares, net of share issue cost
-
1,087,552
Net cash provided by financing activities
-
1,087,552
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Exploration and evaluation assets
(1,406,725)
(429,860)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,406,725)
(429,860)
Change in cash during the period
(1,776,199)
474,676
Cash, beginning of period
1,968,469
2,931,748
Cash, end of period
$
192,270
$
3,406,424
Cash paid during the period for:
Income taxes
$
-
$
-
Interest
$
-
$
-
Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 10)
