  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. VR Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRR   CA91831M1059

VR RESOURCES LTD.

(VRR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:38 2022-08-24 pm EDT
0.1700 CAD   +6.25%
05:58pVR RESOURCES : MD&A - June 30 and at August 24, 2022
PU
05:58pVR RESOURCES : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
PU
05:48pVR RESOURCES : Certification of Interim Filings - CEO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VR Resources : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

08/24/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
VR RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

1

NOTICE TO READER

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim condensed financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the CPA Canada for a review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2

VR RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

June 30,

March 31,

2022

2022

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3)

$

192,270

$

1,968,469

Receivables (Note 4)

146,291

8,730

Prepaid expenses

102,335

65,364

440,896

2,042,563

Equipment (Note 5)

2,094

2,264

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)

10,663,336

9,146,463

Reclamation bond (Note 7)

55,357

55,357

$

11,163,683

$

11,246,647

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)

$

38,098

$

109,552

Flow-through premium liability (Note 9)

-

208,758

38,098

318,310

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 9)

20,161,916

20,161,916

Reserves (Note 9)

2,407,994

2,407,994

Deficit

(11,773,342)

(11,781,303)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

327,017

139,730

11,123,585

10,928,337

$

11,161,683

$

11,246,647

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 15)

On behalf of the Board

on August 24, 2022

"Michael Gunning"

Director

"Craig Lindsay"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

VR RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30

(Unaudited - Prepared by management) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

2022

2021

EXPENSES

Consulting fees

$

11,350

$

6,000

Depreciation (Note 5)

170

243

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

3,873

1,952

Investor relations and promotion

37,077

28,125

Office

11,871

12,987

Professional fees

11,382

7,485

Rent

6,000

6,000

Regulatory and transfer agent

5,894

11,863

Salaries (Note 10)

90,005

80,133

Travel

2,171

-

(179,793)

(154,788)

Interest income

2,432

2,901

Other income - flow-through (Note 9)

208,758

-

Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets

(23,436)

2,901

Gain (Loss) for the period

7,961

(151,887)

Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent

years:

Translation adjustment

187,289

(62,669)

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

195,248

$

(214,556)

Loss per common share

-Basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

-Basic and diluted

83,701,942

78,825,887

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

VR RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30

(Unaudited - Prepared by management) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

2022

2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Gain (loss) for the period

$

7,961

$

(151,887)

Items not affecting cash:

Depreciation

170

242

Flow-through premium liability

(208,758)

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Receivables

(137,561)

30,704

Prepaid expenses

(36,971)

4,808

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

5,685

(66,883)

Net cash used in operating activities

(369,474)

(183,016)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from the issuance of shares, net of share issue cost

-

1,087,552

Net cash provided by financing activities

-

1,087,552

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Exploration and evaluation assets

(1,406,725)

(429,860)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,406,725)

(429,860)

Change in cash during the period

(1,776,199)

474,676

Cash, beginning of period

1,968,469

2,931,748

Cash, end of period

$

192,270

$

3,406,424

Cash paid during the period for:

Income taxes

$

-

$

-

Interest

$

-

$

-

Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 10)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VR Resources Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 21:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,61 M -2,01 M -2,01 M
Net cash 2022 1,97 M 1,52 M 1,52 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,4 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,6%
