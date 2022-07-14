VR Resources : Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Statements

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of

VR Resources Ltd.

Opinion

We have audited theaccompanying consolidated financial statements of VRResources Ltd. (the"Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, cash flows, and changes in shareholders' equity for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, these consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performanceand its cash flows for theyears then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of theConsolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordancewith the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that theaudit evidence we haveobtained in our audit is sufficient and appropriateto providea basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 of the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that as at March 31, 2022, the Company had working capital of $1,724,253 and an accumulated deficit of $11,781,303 and expects to incur further losses in its business. As stated in Note 1, these events and conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continueas a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information obtained at the dateof this auditor's report includes Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any formof assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read theother information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.