VR Resources : Annual mda 2021.pdf

VR RESOURCES LTD. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 REPORT DATE: JULY 9, 2021 This Management Discussion and Analysis (the "MDA") provides relevant information on the operations and financial condition of VR Resources Ltd. (the "Company") for the year ended March 31, 2021. This MDA should be read in conjunction with the Company's previous MDA and consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the year ended March 31, 2021 and dated July 9, 2021. The Company is in the business of mineral exploration. Activities include the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral exploration properties, for the purpose of discovering an economic mineral deposit. The current focus is greenfield exploration on large footprint copper and/or gold systems in North America, and more specifically in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. The realization of amounts shown for exploration and evaluation assets is dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves and future profitable production or proceeds from the disposition of these assets. The carrying values of exploration and evaluation assets do not necessarily reflect their present or future values. All monetary amounts in this MDA and in the interim consolidated financial statements are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. Financial results are being reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company's certifying officers, based on their knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, are also responsible to ensure that these filings do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which is it was made, with respect to the period covered by these filings, and these consolidated financial statements together with other financial information included in these filings. The Board of Directors approves the consolidated financial statements and MDA and ensures that management has discharged its financial responsibilities. The Company is registered in the province of British Columbia. The Company moved its principal head office in downtown Vancouver to Suite 1500 - 409 Granville Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2. The Company's Corporate registered address and records office remains at Suite 2300 - 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2B5. OVERALL PERFORMANCE SUMMARY $3.4m working capital on 80.4m shares issued and outstanding.

Gravity survey completed at Hecla-Kilmer property in ON in Q4 defines large anomaly; following up drilling planned for September, 2021 .

Hecla-Kilmer property in ON in Q4 defines large anomaly; following up drilling planned for . Phase I RC drilling completed at Reveille property in Nevada in Q4, in addition to a 3D DCIP survey which outlines a new, large anomaly and target in the covered valley for the center of the mineral system; Phase II drilling planned for this summer, 2021 .

. Plan of Operations Permit for the Amsel property in Nevada is expected shortly; Phase I drilling planned for this summer, 2021 . The Company continued its normal course of business in mineral exploration in Q4 Fiscal 2021 (January - March 2021), within the framework of modified field programs and office work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the directive towards ensuring the health and safety of staff and project personnel. The Company remains committed to its early-stage mineral exploration strategy in copper and precious metals (gold and silver), and its business model for value creation via discovery. The Company continues to actively explore its VR Resources Ltd. March 31, 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis Page 1 of 27 wholly owned mineral properties, and to evaluate new mineral exploration opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by internal generative work and direct staking, by a joint venture or a direct acquisition of a property from a third party, or by a corporate transaction such as a merger. As of the date of this report the Company has 80,354,136 shares issued, with 6,060,000 Stock Options and 7,657,432 warrants outstanding for a fully diluted share capital of 94,071,568. The Company successfully Closed a private placement financing for $1 million on May 14, 2021, after this reporting period, with the details provided in Subsequent Events herein. Working capital at the time of writing of this report is approximately $3.4m. These funds are sufficient for execution of the Company's mineral exploration plans in 2021, and for its corporate business expenses (general and administrative costs; "G&A") through 2022. The basic functioning of the Company's legal, audit and corporate compliance work is unchanged from the previous reporting period. The Company employs a tight administrative cost structure, with a focus on translating funds raised directly to mineral exploration work. The Company maintains its day-to-day work out of an exploration office in Vancouver, British Columbia. Subsequent to this reporting period, the working Head Office moved to its current location as of April 1, 2021, in Suite 1500 at 409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC. Development of the Company's capital markets program is ongoing. The Company continues to work with Peak Marketing Corporation for communication outreach. A one-year agreement executed in 2018 was amended and extended on an ongoing basis and a reduced monthly retainer in order to continue the work on dissemination of market- related information to interested shareholders, and to ensure that links to social media hubs are current. A one-year Agreement signed in 2018 with Proactive Investors, concurrent with the Peak engagement, was renewed through September, 2021, in order to continue the production of timely video interviews to update shareholders on the Companies various exploration and corporate activities, and to promote VR Resources within Proactive's own website platform. Management maintains constant communication with four Investor Newsletter businesses in the mineral resources sector which actively cover VR, and with Intrynsyc Capital Corp. and Agentis Capital Corp. who actively cover VR for their own clients and audience of investors. The Company continues to work with Renmark Communications on an ongoing basis to maintain a current website. The Company's website at http://www.vrr.cais fully functioning and updated regularly. There was active exploration in Q4 at the Company's Hecla-Kilmercopper-gold property in Ontario ("H-K"), and the Reveille silver-copper property in Nevada, and at the time of writing of this report, the Company's application to the USFS for a Plan of Operations Permit submitted in 2020 for first-pass drilling on the Amsel gold property also located in Nevada is in the final stage of the permitting process. The Company completed a ground-based gravity geophysical survey at its Hecla Kilmer property in March 2021, in follow-up to the 600m intersections of hydrothermal breccia with copper, gold and critical metals during the maiden drill program in October, 2020. The survey delineated a large and high amplitude gravity anomaly 400 x 800 m in size and 3.5mGal contrast to host rock, with the 2020 drill holes located on eastern margin. The new gravity anomaly is believed to represent the center of the copper-gold-REE (rare earth element) mineral system discovered last fall. The high temperature sulfide alteration and hydrothermal breccia system comes to the bedrock surfaceon the eastern margin of the new gravity anomaly and has more than 600 m of continuous vertical extent in drill holes HK20-002 and 004, as described in the News Release dated December 17, 2020. These intersections have high densitymineral zones determined by XRF scans of each hole in its entirety which provide a direct link between the gravity anomaly and the Cu-Au-REE mineralization. Planning is now underway for drilling during the upcoming fall season in 2021 to test the center of the new gravity anomaly for the heart of a large IOCG mineral system. The program of 4 to 6 holes, for between 2,500 and 3,500 metres, will be of similar scope and cost to the program completed in the fall of 2020. The gravity anomaly can be tested, for the most-part, from drill sites identified on the Company's existing MENDM drill permit, and further, from the actual drill pads for Holes HK20-002 and 004 completed last year. VR completed a wide array of airborne and ground-based surveys at its Reveille silver-copperproperty in Nevada starting in June, 2021 and running nearly continuously through to December. Work included detailed geological mapping and rock sampling across the 2 x 3 km property area, an airborne VTEM+ plus survey for high resolution magnetic, resistivity and conductivity data sets, an airborne hyperspectral survey to map alteration minerals, and a VR Resources Ltd. March 31, 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis Page 2 of 27 ground-based gravity survey to map density as it relates to dolomite alteration of limestone, and sulfide minerals. The Company was active in Q4 on its Reveille silver-copper property in Nevada in Q4. Exploration vectors based on nearly continuous work starting in June 2020, point towards new and historically unexplored targets in the valley off the western flank of the Reveille range based on structural mapping, statistical analyses of single element and element ratio data from rock and soil geochemistry, and airborne magnetic and EM geophysical surveys and ground-based gravity. The integrated targets are covered, and VR plans to drill-test them for the first time ever for the overall source and driver of the high-gradesilver-copper mineralization exposed in the historic workings on the hills of the Reveille range which have been prospected for more than 140 years. Four RC (reverse circulation) holes were completed in February for a total of f 4,347 feet by a truck mounted TH75 rig, each hole between 1,000 and 1,200 ft long, and each hole on a different target based on integrated data from structural mapping and rock geochemistry, and gravity, EM and magnetic geophysical surveys. Geochemical data for the four Phase I RC drill holes were received immediately before the writing of this report. The reader is referred to the news release dated June 29, 2021 for a summary of results, including illustrations on plan maps, drill sections and photographs. The Company also completed a 3D array DCIP geophysical survey over the western part of the Reveille property immediately prior to the first pass RC drill program. The IP survey maps both alteration and mineralization attributes below the valley cover and west of the range where the historic and high-gradesilver-copper showings are exposed at surface. The Company has received final inversion models and 3D voxels derived from the survey, and as announced in the afore-mentioned new release dated June 29, 2021, the survey outlines a large and high amplitude chargeability anomaly below the covered valley southwest of the Phase I RC drill holes. The overall strategy will be to utilize final IP and resistivity models in conjunction with new geochemical data and alteration mineral data obtained from the Phase 1 drill program to prioritize targets for a second phase of drilling which commenced immediately before the writing of this report, as announced in the news release dated June 29, 2021. Four drill holes are planned, each from 1,000 - 1,500 feet deep. Two drill holes are planned to test the roots of the breccia pipe at G1 intersected in over 100 m of drill core in the final hole of the Phase I program, and two holes are planned to test the core of the new IP anomaly at Kawich. The program is expected to take 2 - 3 weeks to complete, with geochemical results anticipated by the end of the summer, including complete hyperspectral scanning of drill chips for alteration mineral mapping. For the Amsel property, the Company continues to anticipate receiving its Plan of Operations Permit for drilling from the United States Forest Service (USFS) this summer, allowing for first pass drilling late summer or fall?. The Company has recently been informed by the USFS that the permit is through its substantive review and is in the final processes required for issuance. Overall, no specific or material issues or hurdles have been identified in the Amsel permit application, and the Company continues to plan for a first-pass drill program in this summer. The global pandemic of the COVID-19 virus presents a real and ongoing health threat across Canada and around the world. North American governments have imposed numerous and various restrictions at the provincial, state and national level to protect citizens. The Company responded to protect the health and safety of its employees, all corporate travel and active field work stopped in early March 2020. Since that time, most corporate and technical work has been conducted from home. Overall, the pandemic has not adversely impacted the Company's day to day functioning, nor its overall strategy for 2020 and into 2021, including the completion of a first pass drill program at Hecla-Kilmer in October, 2021, and a winter gravity survey in March, 2021, both with measures in place to minimize the risks of the ongoing pandemic for the remotely-located surface exploration programs. EXPLORATION PROJECTS Summary The Company has five mineral properties in Nevada, USA (see Figure 1 below), and two copper-gold properties in Ontario. The reader is referred to the Company's website at www.vrr.ca. for up-to-date information on each property, including maps, figures and photos. VR Resources Ltd. March 31, 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis Page 3 of 27 Figure 1. Location of the Company's mineral exploration properties in Nevada, USA. VR Resources Ltd. March 31, 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis Page 4 of 27 Mineral properties located in Nevada are held in the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Renntiger Resources USA Ltd. registered in Nevada. The Company does not operate a US-based mineral exploration office. Mineral exploration in the United States is overseen by the Company's Principal Geologist, with mineral exploration service companies and consultants based in Nevada and elsewhere in the western United States utilized to conduct the Company's various exploration activities. For the purposes of this quarterly report, a brief summary is provided on the following pages for active exploration programs in Q3 Fiscal 2021 at the Reveille silver project in Nevada and the Hecla-Kilmercopper-gold property in Ontario. The reader is referred to the most recent news releases on March 17th and April 15th, 2020, for the Ranoke and Amsel projects respectively, both with new exploration data and illustrations for targeting going forward. Reveille silver-copper property, Nevada The Reveille silver property is located approximately 90 km's east of Tonopah in west-central Nevada, and is 75 km's to the southeast along trend from the Company's Big Ten epithermal gold project and the Amsel property (Figure 2). Road access is from Highway 6 leading east from Tonopah, with local roads and trails around and within the property. The reader is referred to the previous reporting quarter for a description of the Reveille property, and its Acquisition agreement dated June 22, 2020. Property photos and rock sample photos, and overview geological maps and cross- sections with geochemistry highlights from the various surface showings are available at the Company's website at www.vrr.ca. Context Reveille covers the southern part of an historic primary silver camp with artisanal work that dates back to the 1870's, but which lacks a modern, systematic exploration and evaluation of the district as a whole. The property spans various showings over an area of approximately 2 x 2 km's with very high grades of silver and copper. VR is exploring the covered valley on the western flank of the range because it was never previously explored or drilledas the potential source and driver of the overall district at Reveille during the past 140 years of prospecting of the high grade silver-copper showings in the hills to east. Although many of the individual silver showings have stand-alone merit for exploration, and several have been the focus of limited artisanal production in the past, the opportunity for VR is to be the first to apply modern CRD (carbonate replacement mineral deposit) models and exploration technology to the entire mineral system at Reveille. An array of new geochemical data from rock samples at showings and grid-based soil samples provide element ratio vectors which indicate that the source area to the overall mineral system at Reveille is westward, towards the eastern margin of the Tertiary Kawich Caldera. These vectors are consistent with geological mapping completed by VR which has determined the precise stratigraphic position of mineralization, and also a preferred structural control to hydrothermal fluids along fold axis hinges running southwest - northeast and convergent on the large magnetic anomaly in the valley floor west of the range flank. VR is now focused squarely on drill-testing new geophysical and structural targets along the range front and in the covered valley immediately to the west for proximal, high temperature silver-coppermineralization, and potentially for a superimposed Carlin-style gold mineral system that is hosted in a diatreme breccia with jasperoid and hosted by the same structures that control the CRD silver-copper fluids. Exploration in Q4 (Jan-March,2021) VR amassed an extensive array of new exploration data Reveille from work throughout Q2 and Q3, from June through December, 2021. This work is summarized in bullet form on the Company's website. Geochemical highlights from this work were summarized in the report for the previous quarter. As shown on the drill hole plan map in Figure 3, and as summarized in the News Release dated March 17, 2021, VR completed four RC (reverse circulation) holes in February for a total of 1,325 metres (4,347 feet) by a truck-mounted TH75 rig, each hole between 1,000 and 1,200 ft long, and each hole on a different target based on integrated data from structural mapping and rock geochemistry, and gravity, EM and magnetic geophysical surveys. VR Resources Ltd. March 31, 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis Page 5 of 27 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

