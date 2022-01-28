Vrancart S A : Auditor Report - art. 108 Law 24/2017 (R) - Transactions reported in H2 2021

Tel: +40-21-319 9476 Victory Business Center Fax: +40-21-319 9477 Str. Invingatorilor 24 www.bdo.ro Bucuresti - 3 Romania 030922

INDEPENDENT LIMITED ASSURANCE REPORT ON THE INFORMATION INCLUDED IN THE CURRENT REPORTS DRAWN UP BY THE COMPANY IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF LAW NO. 24/2017 AND OF THE REGULATION NO. 5/2018

To the Board of Directors,

Vrancart S.A.

1. We have been engaged by the Board of Directors of Vrancart S.A. ("the Company") to report on the information included in the enclosed Current Reports dated 22 July 2021, 02 September 2021, 13 October 2021 and 29 December 2021 prepared by the Company, comprising the juridical deeds concluded during the period between July 1st, 2021 - December 31st, 2021 by the Company, in accordance with the provisions of article 108 of Law no. 24/2017 for issuers of financial instruments and other market operations ("Law no. 24/2017"), according to which transactions over 5% from the net assets are included in Current Reports, and of the Regulation no. 5/2018 of the Financial Supervisory Authority ("ASF") on issuers and securities operations, with the subsequent amendments ("Regulation no. 5/2018") (hereinafter referred to as Reported transactions included in the "Current Reports"), in the form of an independent limited assurance conclusion if, based on the procedures performed, nothing came to our attention that would make us to believe that the price of the Reported Transactions included in the Current Reports does not meet, in all material aspects, the criteria defined in paragraph 10 of this independent limited assurance report.

Responsibilities of the Company's management

2. The Company's Management is responsible to prepare and submit the Current reports that are free of material misstatements, in accordance with art. 108 of Law no. 24/2017 and with Regulation no. 5/2018, for their completeness and for the information presented therein, for the accuracy of the prices used of the Reported transactions included in the Current reports by reference to the other offers available on the market, as well as for the fulfilment of the criteria defined in paragraph 10 of this report. This responsibility includes: designing, implementing and maintaining a relevant internal control for preparing and submission of the Current reports that are free of material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error and for recording the Reported Transactions included in the Current reports at a fair price by reference to the other offers available on the market and for the fulfilment of the criteria defined in paragraph 10 of this report. This responsibility also includes assuring the compliance with the requirements of art. 108 of Law no. 24/2017 and of the Regulation no. 5/2018, the compliance of the Reported transactions included in the Current reports with the supporting documents and the maintenance of adequate records in relation to the Reported transactions and the Current reports. The company's management is responsible to prevent and detect fraud and to assure the Company's compliance with the legislation and the regulations in force. The Company's management is responsible to make sure that the personnel involved in the conclusion of the Reported transactions included in the Current reports and the drafting of the Current reports is adequately trained and the computer systems are adequately updated.

Auditor's responsibilities

Our responsibility is to analyze the Reported transactions included in the Current reports submitted by the Company and to report in the form of an independent limited assurance conclusion, based on the evidences obtained. We have conducted our engagement in accordance with the International Standard for Assurance Engagements ("ISAE") 3000 Assurance engagements, other than audits or reviews of historical financial information issued by the Council for International Audit and Assurance Standards. This standard requires us to plan and perform our procedures in such manner, to obtain an adequate assurance level if the price of the Reported transactions included in the Current reports meets, in all material aspects, the criteria defined in paragraph 10 of this independent limited assurance report as a basis for our independent limited assurance conclusion. We apply the International Standard on Quality Control 1 and, therefore, we have a complex quality control system, including documented policies and procedures related to the compliance with the ethical requirements, professional standards and legal provisions and of the applicable regulatory bodies. We have met the independence requirements and other ethical requirements provided by the Code of Ethics of the Professional Accountant issued by the Council for International Ethics Standards for Accountants that are based on the fundamental principles of integrity, objectiveness, professional

