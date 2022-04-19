Log in
    VNC   ROVRJUACNOR7

VRANCART S.A.

(VNC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-17
0.1800 RON    0.00%
0.1800 RON    0.00%
Vrancart S A : Coupon payment 21

04/19/2022 | 10:54am EDT
To,

The Financial Supervisory Authority The Bucharest Stock Exchange

Current report according to the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018

Date of report:

April 19th, 2022

Name of the issuing entity:

VRANCART S.A.

Registered office:

Adjud, 17th Ecaterina Teodoroiu Street,

Vrancea County

Telephone/fax no.:

0237-640.800/0237-641.720

Tax Identification Number:

1454846

Trade Registry registration no.:

J39/239/1991

Subscribed and paid-in share capital:

RON 120.338.551,40

The regulated trading market:

The Bucharest Stock Exchange

Major events to report:

Announcement on the payment of the interest coupon no. 21st related to the convertible bonds issued by VRANCART S.A.

VRANCART S.A. hereby announces that the payment of the interest coupon no. 21st related to the convertible bonds VNC24 will be made on April 26th, 2022, in accordance with the provisions of the Issuance Prospectus approved through the Decision of the Financial Supervisory Authority no. 156/February 1st, 2017.

The payment of interest will be made by means of Depozitarul Central and BRD - Groupe Societe Generale - as the payment agent - to the bond holders registered in the Bond Holders' Registry kept by Depozitarul Central as at the reference date April 18th, 2022.

The interest will be calculated in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 4.7 "The nominal interest rate and provisions on the interests to be paid" of the Issuance Prospectus. The payment of the interest related to the issued bonds will be made by bank

transfer to the account of the participants to the RoClear system, to the accounts communicated by the bond holders through the Subscription form or to the accounts notified to the Payment Agent by the bond holders.

Details related to the calculation of interest:

Nominal bond value: RON 100

Interest according to the Issuance Prospectus: 5.05 % (ROBOR3 Months + 2%), where ROBOR3 Months is 3.05 % set on January 25th, 2022, respectively RON 1.24521/bond.

The formula for the calculation of interest according to the Issuance Prospectus:

(Nominal bond value*(ROBOR3 MONTHS + margin)/365)* no. of days of the interest period.

The period for the calculation of interest: January 25th, 2022 - April 24th, 2022 (90 days)

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Ionel-Marian CIUCIOI

Pag. 2/2

Disclaimer

Vrancart SA published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 14:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
