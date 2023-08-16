Translation for information purposes only Individual half-yearly report for the 1st half of 2023 according to the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 Report date August 16th, 2023 Name of the issuing entity VRANCART S.A. Registered office Adjud, 17 Ecaterina Teodoroiu Street, Vrancea county Telephone/fax number: 0237-640.800;0237-641.720 Tax Identification Number: 1454846 Trade Registry registration no. J39/239/1991 Subscribed and paid-in share capital RON 120.338.551 The regulated market onto which the issued securities are traded the Bucharest Stock Exchange Main characteristics of the securities issued Standard category 1. The economic and financial statement of VRANCART S.A. During the first half of 2023, the performance of Vrancart S.A. (the "Company") was mainly influenced by the negative evolution of the packaging demand on the Romanian market, the increase in inflation and the increased financing costs due to the significant increase in interest rates. Although the financial situation was negatively impacted, the results of VRANCART S.A. in the first six months of 2023 confirm the Company's ability to continue to generate profit and its financial strength. Thanks to an agile commercial and pricing policy, it has been possible to constantly adapt sales prices to the new, particularly volatile market conditions. During this period, the net profit recorded by the company was RON 8.540.680. The interim (simplified, unaudited) individual financial statements as at June 30th, 2023 according to the Order of the Ministry of Public Finances no. 2844/2016 for the approval of the Accounting regulations compliant with the International Financial Reporting Standards applicable to trade companies whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market are enclosed hereto. The interim individual financial statements for the 1st half of 2023 have not been revised by an independent external auditor, as this is not a legal or statutory requirement.

1.1. Balance sheet items (all items expressed in RON, June 30th, 2023 December 31st, unless otherwise stated) 2022 Non-current assets 436.417.773 427.806.735 Current assets, out of which: 173.037.047 176.710.451 - Trade receivables 82.720.054 95.613.017 Total assets 609.454.820 604.517.186 Total liabilities, out of which: 292.278.701 283.859.685 - Current liabilities 197.011.395 129.092.869 Equity, out of which: 317.176.119 320.657.501 - Reserves 175.502.569 175.564.482 - Retained earnings 21.334.999 24.754.468 As at June 30th, 2023 and during the period January 1st - June 30th, 2023, the evolution of the main financial indicators was as follows: The Company's non-current assets increased by 2% following the increase in tangible assets by RON 8.683.740.

The total liabilities recorded as at June 30th, 2023 amount to RON 292.278.701, up by 3% from the amount recorded as at January 1st, 2023, mainly due to the financing of working capital, by using short-term credit lines and also as a result of the establishing of the debt related to the dividends to be paid (RON 12.033.855) according to the decision of the General Meeting of the Shareholders of April 2023.

1.2. Profit and loss account (all items expressed in RON, June 30th, 2023 June 30th, 2022 unless otherwise stated) Operating revenues, out of which: 235.722.811 281.753.096 Income from turnover 208.633.113 251.366.741 Operating expenses (220.567.401) (264.277.420) Operating profit 15.155.410 17.475.676 Financial revenues 490.779 375 Financial expenses (6.110.309) (3.169.123) Total revenues 236.213.590 281.753.471 Total expenses (226.677.710) (267.446.543) Gross profit 9.535.880 14.306.928 Net profit 8.540.680 12.615.191 The Company's evolution during the first half of 2023 was influenced mainly by the decrease in packaging demand on the Romanian market, by the increase in the inflation rate and of the financing costs, as well as by the increase in salary expenses. The results achieved during this period, which are reflected in a positive result and good financial indicators, confirm the Company's resilience to adverse market changes. During the first half of 2023, the evolution of the main indicators of the Profit and Loss Account is as follows: The total income during the analysed period amounted to RON 236.213.590, down by 16% from the same period of the previous year, due to the sale reduction following the reduction of market demand.

The total expenses for the period amounted to RON 226.677.710, down by 15% from the same period of the previous year, mainly due to the increase in utility prices and personnel- related expenses as a result of salary increases since the beginning of the year.

The Company's operating profit recorded a reduction by 13% as a result of the effects listed above, and the net profit recorded a percentage decrease of 32% during the first six months of 2023 compared to the same reporting period of the previous year. Page 3/6

1.3. Cash flows (all items expressed in RON, June 30th, 2023 June 30th, 2022 unless otherwise stated) Cash flows from operating activities Amounts collected from operating activities 268.720.736 304.434.747 Payments made from operating activities (236.477.894) (302.775.371) Net cash flows from operating activities 32.242.842 1.659.376 Cash flows from investment activities Amounts collected from investment activities 251.779 955.525 Payments made from investment activities (21.979.020) (19.611.308) Net cash flows from investment activities (21.727.241) (18.655.783) Cash flows from financing activities Amounts collected from financing activities 25.814.524 34.839.276 Payments made from financing activities (35.859.874) (18.164.345) Net cash flows from financing activities (10.045.350) 16.674.931 Balance as at the beginning of the period 1.288.888 1.536.938 Balance as at the end of the period 1.759.139 1.215.462 The balance of cash and cash equivalents recorded as at June 30th, 2023 is positive, namely RON 1.759.139. During this period, the Company was able to manage its funds in an effective manner and met all its outstanding obligations. 2. Analysis of the activity of VRANCART SA 2.1. Presentation and analysis of the trends, elements, events or uncertainty factors that affect or might affect the issuer's liquidity, compared to the same period of the previous year The Company's management considers as positive the results obtained as at June 30th, 2023, in the context of both internal and external economic developments. Compared to the previous year, they were affected by the decrease in consumption, and implicitly in the demand for the company's products on the Romanian market, as well as by the negative (increasing) evolution of prices and tariffs for utilities, and salary increases. The implemented control mechanisms and actions ensure the preservation of the company's financial balance, and the company's development strategy is correlated and adapted to the market requirements and the company's development needs. 2.2. Presentation and analysis of the effects of all current or anticipated capital expenditures onto the issuer's financial situation (stating the purpose and financing sources of these expenditures) compared to the same period of the previous year The amount of investments made by the Company during the first six months of 2023 was RON 25.290.260, compared to RON 18.365.199 lei in the first half of the previous year. Major investments consisted of modernization and endowments of the corrugated cardboard machine in Calimanesti, Page 4/6