Vrancart S A : Share capital increase - completion procedure

To,

The Financial Supervisory Authority

The Bucharest Stock Exchange

CURENT REPORT

Prepared in accordance with Law no. 24 /2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and/or the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code for the Multilateral Trading System

Date of report: January 13th, 2022 Name of the issuing entity: VRANCART Registered office: Adjud, 17th Ecaterina Teodoroiu Street, Vrancea County Telephone/fax no.: 0237-640.800/0237-641.720 Tax Identification Number: RO 1454846 Trade Registry registration no.: J39/239/1991 Subscribed and paid-in share capital: RON 103.168.354,70 The regulated trading market: The Bucharest Stock Exchange

Major events to report:Completion of VRANCART share capital increase procedure

The Company VRANCART, hereinafter referred to as the "Company", informs the shareholders and interested persons of the completion of the share capital increase procedure of the Company, carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company no. 1 dated April 27th, 2021 and the Simplified Offer Prospectus relating to the operation to increase the share capital of the Company, approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority by Decision no. 1457 dated November 17th, 2021.

Of the total number of 171,947,258 newly issued shares, 171,701,967 shares were subscribed, representing 99.86% of the Offer, as follows: