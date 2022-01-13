Vrancart S A : Share capital increase - completion procedure
01/13/2022 | 11:11am EST
To,
The Financial Supervisory Authority
The Bucharest Stock Exchange
CURENT REPORT
Prepared in accordance with Law no. 24 /2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and/or the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code for the Multilateral Trading System
Date of report:
January 13th, 2022
Name of the issuing entity:
VRANCART
Registered office:
Adjud, 17th Ecaterina Teodoroiu Street,
Vrancea County
Telephone/fax no.:
0237-640.800/0237-641.720
Tax Identification Number:
RO 1454846
Trade Registry registration no.:
J39/239/1991
Subscribed and paid-in share capital:
RON 103.168.354,70
The regulated trading market:
The Bucharest Stock Exchange
Major events to report:Completion of VRANCART share capital increase procedure
The Company VRANCART, hereinafter referred to as the "Company", informs the shareholders and interested persons of the completion of the share capital increase procedure of the Company, carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company no. 1 dated April 27th, 2021 and the Simplified Offer Prospectus relating to the operation to increase the share capital of the Company, approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority by Decision no. 1457 dated November 17th, 2021.
Of the total number of 171,947,258 newly issued shares, 171,701,967 shares were subscribed, representing 99.86% of the Offer, as follows:
in Stage I, 167,367,502 newly issued shares were subscribed at a price of 0.1 lei/share, which attracted an amount of 16,736,750.2 lei;
in Stage II, 4,334,465 shares, which remained unsubscribed in Phase I, were subscribed at an issue price of 0.11 lei/share, which attracted an amount of 476,791.15 lei.
Thus, following the share capital increase operation, 171,701,967 ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of 0.1 lei/share were subscribed, for a total amount of 17,213,541 lei, of which 17,170,196.70 lei represents the total nominal value and 43,344.65 lei represents the issue premium.
As a result of the above, the remaining 245,291 unsubscribed shares will be cancelled.