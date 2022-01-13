Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Vrancart S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNC   ROVRJUACNOR7

VRANCART S.A.

(VNC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vrancart S A : Share capital increase - completion procedure

01/13/2022 | 11:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To,

The Financial Supervisory Authority

The Bucharest Stock Exchange

CURENT REPORT

Prepared in accordance with Law no. 24 /2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and/or the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code for the Multilateral Trading System

Date of report:

January 13th, 2022

Name of the issuing entity:

VRANCART

Registered office:

Adjud, 17th Ecaterina Teodoroiu Street,

Vrancea County

Telephone/fax no.:

0237-640.800/0237-641.720

Tax Identification Number:

RO 1454846

Trade Registry registration no.:

J39/239/1991

Subscribed and paid-in share capital:

RON 103.168.354,70

The regulated trading market:

The Bucharest Stock Exchange

Major events to report:Completion of VRANCART share capital increase procedure

The Company VRANCART, hereinafter referred to as the "Company", informs the shareholders and interested persons of the completion of the share capital increase procedure of the Company, carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company no. 1 dated April 27th, 2021 and the Simplified Offer Prospectus relating to the operation to increase the share capital of the Company, approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority by Decision no. 1457 dated November 17th, 2021.

Of the total number of 171,947,258 newly issued shares, 171,701,967 shares were subscribed, representing 99.86% of the Offer, as follows:

  • in Stage I, 167,367,502 newly issued shares were subscribed at a price of 0.1 lei/share, which attracted an amount of 16,736,750.2 lei;
  • in Stage II, 4,334,465 shares, which remained unsubscribed in Phase I, were subscribed at an issue price of 0.11 lei/share, which attracted an amount of 476,791.15 lei.

Thus, following the share capital increase operation, 171,701,967 ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of 0.1 lei/share were subscribed, for a total amount of 17,213,541 lei, of which 17,170,196.70 lei represents the total nominal value and 43,344.65 lei represents the issue premium.

As a result of the above, the remaining 245,291 unsubscribed shares will be cancelled.

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Ionel-Marian CIUCIOI

Pag. 2/2

Disclaimer

Vrancart SA published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 16:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VRANCART S.A.
11:11aVRANCART S A : Share capital increase - completion procedure
PU
2021Vrancart S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021VRANCART S A : Current Report 19.10.2021 - Bonds VNC24
PU
2021VRANCART S A : Current Report - Transactions related parties art.108 Law 24/2017 - 13 Oct ..
PU
2021VRANCART S A : Current Report - Transactions related parties art.108 Law 24/2017 - 02 Sep ..
PU
2021Vrancart S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021VRANCART S A : Current report - Transactions related parties art.92 ind.3 Law 24/2017
PU
2021VRANCART S A : Current Report 20.04.2021 - Bonds VNC24
PU
2021VRANCART S A : 2020 Sustainability Report availability
PU
2021VRANCART S A : Amendment - report according art.93 ind.3 Law 24/2017 - 29 June 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 350 M 81,1 M 81,1 M
Net income 2020 16,6 M 3,85 M 3,85 M
Net Debt 2020 158 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 6,14%
Capitalization 206 M 47,7 M 47,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 293
Free-Float 6,86%
Chart VRANCART S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vrancart S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,20 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ionel-Marian Ciucioi Chairman & General Director
Vasilica-Monica Arsene Finance Director
Bogdan-Alexandru Dragoi Director
Sergiu Mihailov Director
Adrian Fercu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VRANCART S.A.0.00%48
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY3.21%18 778
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC1.16%14 402
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-0.18%12 639
MONDI PLC3.61%12 564
WESTROCK COMPANY3.70%12 102