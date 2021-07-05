Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vranken-Pommery Monopole
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRAP   FR0000062796

VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE

(VRAP)
  Report
French champagne industry group fumes over new Russian champagne law

07/05/2021 | 07:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Champagne grape harvest begins

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - France's champagne industry group blasted on Monday a new Russian law forcing foreign champagne producers to add a "sparkling wine" reference to the back of their bottles.

The "Comite Champagne" (Champagne Committee) added in a statement that it was also calling on French and European Union diplomats to get the law changed.

The law, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, requires all foreign producers of sparkling wine to describe their product as such on the label on the back of the bottle - though not on the front.

Makers of Russian "shampanskoye" may continue to use that term alone.

Co-presidents of the French Champagne group, Maxime Toubart and Jean-Marie Barillere, called on its members to halt all shipments to Russia for the time being.

They said that the Champagne name, which refers to the region in France where French Champagne comes from, had legal protection in 120 countries.

"The Champagne Committee deplores the fact that this legislation does not ensure that Russian consumers have clear and transparent information about the origins and characteristics of wine," it said, adding the law undermined two decades of talks between Russia and the European Union. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alison Williams and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAURENT-PERRIER -0.40% 98.4 Real-time Quote.31.73%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.21% 665 Real-time Quote.29.85%
VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE -1.96% 17.55 Real-time Quote.21.77%
Financials
Sales 2021 261 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2021 2,32 M 2,75 M 2,75 M
Net Debt 2021 651 M 773 M 773 M
P/E ratio 2021 71,5x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 159 M 188 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 728
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE
Duration : Period :
Vranken-Pommery Monopole Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,90 €
Average target price 19,07 €
Spread / Average Target 6,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul-François Vranken Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jacqueline Phillips-Franjou Independent Director
Pierre Gauthier Independent Director
Michel Foret Independent Director
Anne-Marie Poivre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE21.77%192
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED22.87%6 382
ZHEJIANG GUYUELONGSHAN SHAOXING WINE CO., LTD.-28.75%1 864
C&C GROUP PLC17.45%1 331
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.4.56%1 309
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED-1.64%1 073