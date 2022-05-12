Log in
  Report
05/12
17.10 EUR   -1.16%
VPM-Availability Preparatoy Documents of General Meeting of 2 June 2022

05/12/2022 | 03:58am EDT
Press Release

VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE

Arrangements for making available or consulting information relating to the Combined Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of 2 June 2022

Reims, May 12th 2022

The VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE Group informs its shareholders that its Combined Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Thursday 2 June 2022, at 3 p.m., at Domaine Pommery in Reims (51100).

The notice of meeting including the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the shareholders was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 25, 2022 and in the "Preparatory Documents", posted on the Company's website at the following address: https://www.vrankenpommery.com/finance/communiques-et-information-reglementee/.

The modalities of participation and voting at this meeting are set out in the Notice of Meeting as well as in the "Preparatory Documents".

The preparatory documents and information relating to this meeting are available to shareholders and can be consulted on the Company's website at https://www.vrankenpommery.com/finance/communiques-et-information-reglementee/, in the "Press Releases and Regulated Information" section and on the page dedicated to the General Meeting https://www.vrankenpommery.com/finance/assemblee-generale/, in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a leading wine player in Europe and the second largest champagne group.
The group manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s activities include wine-growing, wine-making, distribution and marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.
Its brand portfolio includes:

      • the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte and Bissinger & Co champagnes;
      • the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;
      • the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines
      • the Château La Gordonne, and Chappelle Gordonne  Provence wines;
      • the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England and Brut de France sparkling wines. 

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris ("VRAP") and Brussels ("VRAB"). ISIN: FR0000062796.

Contacts

Vranken-Pommery Monopole:
Franck Delval, Financial Control Director
+33 (0)3 26 61 62 34, comfi@vrankenpommery.fr		Media
Laurent Poinsot, +33 (0)1 53 70 74 77 lpoinsot@image7.fr 
Claire Doligez, +33 (0)1 53 70 74 25, cdoligez@image7.fr
Caroline Simon, +33 (0)1 53 70 74 65, caroline.simon@image7.fr

Attachment


