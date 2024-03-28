Vranken-Pommery: ROC up by nearly 13% in 2023
Group sales rose by 1.2% to 338.4 million euros, in a Champagne market down 8.2% in volume terms, back to its 2019 level. Exports remained stable at 65% of packaged sales.
At its AGM on June 6, Vranken-Pommery will propose the payment of a dividend for 2023 of 0.80 euro per share. This will be paid on September 25, and would correspond to a gross yield of 5.11% based on the share price on March 26.
