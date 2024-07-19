Vranken-Pommery: half-year sales down almost 6%.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole posted first-half sales of €108 million in 2024, down 5.8% year-on-year, but above €100 million for the third year running.



The wine house's sales were stable in France, but down 8.7% on the export market, with a marked decline in certain European countries such as Germany and Italy, and in Japan due to the devaluation of the yen.



The group also warns that particularly unfavorable weather conditions in Champagne since the beginning of the year, such as spring frosts, will necessarily limit yields for the 2024 harvest.



