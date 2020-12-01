Log in
VRG S.A.

VRG S.A.

(VRG)
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 11/30
2.42 PLN   -2.81%
VRG S A : Ladies's suits from VISTULA

12/01/2020
Classic never goes out of style. Universal and timeless pieces of clothing are perfect base of any outfit. Considered as a must have in every wardrobe are definitely suits. At VISTULA we believe that this also applies to women. Each of them should have a suit in their wardrobe - an everyday one and another one for bigger events. With this in mind, VISTULA has created a line of female suits.

For over 70 years VISTULA has been continuing the tradition of Krakow's clothing manufacturing, creating collections that inspire Poles. It is not generally known that until 1967 the company sewed both men's as well as women's clothing. A wealth of knowledge and experience built up over the years allows making high quality suits in line with current trends. After a long time, once again, also for women.

Suits sewn for ladies consist of two models in black and two models in camel beige. They are made of a blend of top quality Italian lamb wool and elastane. Jackets, single-breasted and double- breasted, are loose fit, have notch lapels and side pockets with a flap. There are two types of trousers. First one with a loose leg extending downwards, high waist with darts and slant pockets. And the second one- with a straight, loose leg. Trousers and jackets of the same color can be freely combined. They are sold separately to give more options. VISTULA suits look great with high heels as well as with sneakers- for ladies who are looking for a well- tailored suit.

Disclaimer

VRG SA published this content on 22 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 14:20:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 901 M 241 M 241 M
Net income 2020 -8,78 M -2,35 M -2,35 M
Net Debt 2020 87,0 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -44,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 567 M 151 M 152 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,1%
Technical analysis trends VRG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,84 PLN
Last Close Price 2,42 PLN
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrzej Jaworski Chief Executive Officer
Jerzy Mazgaj Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Malek Member-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Basiak-Gala Member-Supervisory Board
Grazyna Sudzinska-Amroziewicz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VRG S.A.-40.10%151
NINGBO SHANSHAN CO.,LTD.50.69%3 389
OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.-25.80%942
CHINA LILANG LIMITED-11.95%822
BAOXINIAO HOLDING CO.,LTD.12.42%666
FUJIAN SEPTWOLVES INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-7.52%606
