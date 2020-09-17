Log in
VRG S A : new organizational structure

09/17/2020 | 11:35am EDT

The supervisory board of the company, changed at the general meeting of shareholders on 29 June, has amended the composition of the management board. The company has been given a new, ordered organizational structure.

The present management board of VRG S.A. combines a variety of experience and competences. 'The appointment of people from outside the group and the industry gives the company a new perspective, which will be needed to come up with a strategy for future development and for the company to operate effectively in the present socio-economic conditions,' emphasized Jerzy Mazgaj, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

President of the management board Andrzej Jaworski coordinates the work of VRG's management board and is responsible for relations with the supervisory board. In his career, Andrzej Jaworski has managed organizations facing complex internal and external challenges. He has successfully conducted projects on international markets. He has diverse experience which includes managing a large company listed on the WSE. He brings to the company his extensive managerial experience, competence in negotiations and a fresh perspective coming from his knowledge of various industries.

Vice-president of the board Radosław Jakociuk has been working in retail for 20 years, during which time he has been involved in the fashion industry for 15 years. With VRG for 8 years, he was responsible for the development of the group's jewellery segment for the past 5 years as president of the board of W.Kruk. On VRG's present management board, he is responsible for the company's operational activity, the divisions of brands and purchasing, as well as the development of networks and e-commerce. He is characterized by excellent leadership skills, experience in building effective and successful teams and skills in planning and managing the company's day-to-day operations.

Erwin Bakalarz has been working at VRG for over 23 years, and has been on the board since 2015. He has a very good knowledge of the company, as well as the industry and its environment. The appointment of Erwin Bakalarz as member of the management confirms the continuation of processes which are important for the company, initiated in the previous term of the board. As member of the board, he is responsible for overseeing the work of the board's office, the divisions of administration and audit, as well as health and safety.

Delegated by the supervisory board to serve on the present management board, as an experienced auditor, Ernest Podgórski, PhD, takes care of financial matters, IT and logistics. Over the past weeks, he has supported the board as CFO. Podgórski's delegation to the management board will expire on 14 September 2020.

On 1 September 2020, the management board of the company will be joined by Michał Zimnicki as member of the board and CFO, appointed in an open competition. He is a CFO with many years of hands-on experience gained in major financial and business projects for companies with various business profiles. He combines practical knowledge of finance with skills in operational and strategic corporate management at board structure level.

The appointment to VRG's board of Radosław Jakociuk, who had previously served as president of the board for W.KRUK, resulted in changes in the management board of that subsidiary. Łukasz Bernacki was appointed president of the board of W.KRUK. Iwona Kossman remains president of the board for DeniCler.

Further reorganization of the group is an important challenge for the present management board.

The organizational structure of VRG S.A. is available on https://www.vrg.pl/o-nas/lad-korporacyjny

Disclaimer

VRG SA published this content on 10 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 15:34:03 UTC
