Online Automotive Retailer Vroom Offers Last Mile Concierge Experience to Dallas Locals

05/27/2021 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced the opening of a new Dallas hub and a more customized driveway experience for nearly 7 million people in over 1,000 zip codes within a 70-mile radius. Vroom has delivered in the Dallas area since the company was founded in 2012 and is now offering an experience that includes a more personalized concierge service where customer advocates transport cars directly to car buyers’ driveways on Vroom-branded trucks and show them how to use their new vehicles. Vroom’s Dallas Last Mile hub is located in Euless, Texas.

Vroom’s mission is to offer the best driveway experience possible for both delivery and pickup, especially as the pandemic has increased consumer appetite for remote car buying and selling. Car purchases by Dallas-area Vroom customers increased by 16% year-over-year from 2020 to 2021, and cars sold to Vroom by consumers increased by 254%. With an emphasis on customer service, Vroom is taking a unique approach by recruiting employees with hospitality and client service experience. Bolstered by Vroom’s Chief Logistics Officer, Mary Kay Wegner, and her logistics leadership team, led by new VP of Transportation, John Piatak, who manages Vroom’s delivery hubs nationwide and joined Vroom after leading logistics at Carvana, the company recently made its 1000th Last Mile delivery.

“With our valued customers in mind, creating a more personalized driveway experience and rolling out more local hubs across the country has been a priority for us at Vroom and we’re excited to launch this offering in Dallas, one of the largest cities in Texas and home to the second most licensed drivers in the United States,” said Wegner. “As we prioritize expanding the Last Mile experience nationwide, we’ll continue to grow and invest in our senior logistics team to support these efforts.”

Through its ecommerce platform and data-driven technology, Vroom offers thousands of low-mileage, reconditioned vehicles with delivery to consumers wherever they are in the U.S. It also arranges financing through leading lenders and offers warranty and other value-added products that provide convenience for customers. In addition to providing a better way to buy a car, Vroom’s Sell Us Your Car® offering allows customers who wish to sell or trade in their vehicles to receive appraisals within minutes, attractive market-based pricing, hassle-free loan payoffs and convenient vehicle pickup.

For more information on Vroom’s car buying and selling options, visit Vroom.com.

About Vroom:
Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform designed to offer a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and at-home pick-up and delivery. Vroom is based in New York and Houston and also operates the Texas Direct Auto and CarStory brands.

Media Contact:
Moxie Communications Group
Alyssa Galella
vroom@moxiegrouppr.com
(562) 294-6261

Source: Vroom, Inc.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
