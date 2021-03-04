The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Vroom, Inc. (“Vroom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRM) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 3, 2021, after the market closed, Vroom announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported that fourth quarter “Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit decreased 13.1% to $878, driven primarily by lower sales margins, partially offset by improvements in inbound logistics and reconditioning costs per unit.” Vroom also reported that for the fourth quarter, its “[n]et loss increased 41.9% to $60.7 million.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell as much as $13.24, or 30%, during intraday trading on March 4, 2021.

If you purchased Vroom securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

