  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Vroom, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VRM   US92918V1098

VROOM, INC.

(VRM)
  Report
VROOM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vroom, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/19/2021 | 09:02pm EST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Vroom on March 22, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Vroom have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products; (2) as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels; (3) as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Vroom, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on VROOM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 146 M - -
Net income 2021 -346 M - -
Net cash 2021 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 277 M 2 277 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 944
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart VROOM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vroom, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VROOM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 16,63 $
Average target price 37,64 $
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul J. Hennessy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Krakowiak Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Mylod Chairman
Brian Rogers Senior Vice President-Technology
Michael J. Farello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VROOM, INC.-59.41%2 352
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.06%607 479
NETFLIX, INC.26.13%302 102
PROSUS N.V.-12.86%276 239
AIRBNB, INC.39.19%127 949
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.76%87 305