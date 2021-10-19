Log in
    VRM   US92918V1098

VROOM, INC.

(VRM)
Vroom : Online Automotive Retailer Vroom Launches New TV Spot Featuring All Star Julius Randle

10/19/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
New Spot on Home Team Network Highlights the Benefits of Online Car Buying

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced the release of its newest broadcast spot featuring New York basketball All-Star Julius Randle. A humorous take on the unfortunate results consumers can experience purchasing cars from untrusted sources, the new creative brings to life Vroom’s commitment to offering a better way to buy used cars. The new spot will start running Tuesday, Oct. 19th during local NBA games as part of Vroom’s partnership with Playfly Sport’s Home Team Sports platform and run throughout the season.

“As both a parent with a young family and a professional athlete, I want to spend as much of my time as possible with the people that mean the most to me, not at a car dealership,” said Julius Randle. “The ability to choose from such a wide variety of cars and have them delivered directly to my door fits my lifestyle perfectly.”

Vroom’s partnership with Playfly Sports is an extension of the brand’s commitment to live sports. The brand ran its first Super Bowl spot in 2021 and has followed up with campaigns appearing during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games this summer and the 2021-22 NFL season.

“Live sports continues to be a great opportunity for us to introduce Vroom to a large, highly-engaged audience,” said Peter Scherr, Chief Marketing Officer, Vroom. “Partnering with a player of Julius Randle’s stature, who is at the top of his sport, allows us to connect even deeper with local fans in a fun and engaging way that shines a light on what makes our brand offering so special.”

“Vroom understands that you simply cannot beat the connection to a home team audience, one that tunes in to root enthusiastically for their team night after night,” said Craig Sloan, Chief Operating Officer, Playfly Sports. “Our team leaned into Vroom’s success as a disruptive and thriving brand to develop really smart creative that we know will excite fans throughout the season.”

The spot was produced by New York-based creative agency The Vault; directed by Amit Mehta who has previously worked with ESPN, BMW, Ford and Mercedes; and executive produced by Jon Paley.

Through its ecommerce platform and data-driven technology, Vroom offers thousands of low-mileage, reconditioned vehicles with delivery to consumers wherever they are in the U.S. It also arranges financing through leading lenders and offers service contracts and other value-added products that provide convenience for customers. In addition to providing a better way to buy a used car, Vroom’s Sell Us Your Car® offering allows customers who wish to sell or trade in their cars to receive appraisals within minutes, attractive market-based pricing, hassle-free loan payoffs and convenient vehicle pickup.

For more information on Vroom’s car buying and selling options, visit Vroom.com.

About Vroom:

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform designed to offer a better way to buy and a better way to sell used cars. The company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the car buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of used cars, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and at-home pick-up and delivery. Vroom is based in New York and Houston and also operates the Texas Direct Auto and CarStory brands.


All news about VROOM, INC.
10/18VROOM : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled ..
10/12VROOM : Strikes $300 Million Takeover Deal for United Auto Credit Targeting Entry into Cap..
10/12Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday
10/12VROOM : Online Automotive Retailer Vroom to Acquire United Auto Credit Corporation - Form ..
10/12VROOM : to Acquire United Auto Credit for $300 Million in Cash
10/12VROOM, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financ..
10/12VROOM : UACC Transaction Overview
10/12VROOM : Online Automotive Retailer Vroom to Acquire United Auto Credit Corporation
BU
10/12Vroom, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire United Auto Credit Corporati..
09/30Vroom Announces Executive Changes
Analyst Recommendations on VROOM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 077 M - -
Net income 2021 -343 M - -
Net cash 2021 506 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 083 M 3 083 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 944
Free-Float 78,7%
Technical analysis trends VROOM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 22,55 $
Average target price 48,00 $
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul J. Hennessy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Krakowiak Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Mylod Chairman
Brian Rogers Senior Vice President-Technology
Michael J. Farello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VROOM, INC.-44.96%3 083
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.88%608 522
NETFLIX, INC.17.98%282 363
PROSUS N.V.-16.55%271 462
AIRBNB, INC.17.38%106 742
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.71%89 576