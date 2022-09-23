Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vroom, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRM   US92918V1098

VROOM, INC.

(VRM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:33 2022-09-23 pm EDT
1.255 USD   -5.64%
04:17pVroom Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
09/21VROOM, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
09/12Vroom Files for Up to $300 Million Mixed-Securities Shelf
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vroom Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

09/23/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today reported that on September 22, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Vroom’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 95,125 shares of Vroom’s common stock to 22 non-executive employees of Vroom and its affiliates to induce them to join as employees of Vroom and its affiliates. The awards were granted under Vroom’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan, and generally vest in equal annual increments of 1/3 over the three-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment through each applicable vesting date. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the Nasdaq listing rules.

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The Company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery.

For more information, please visit ir.vroom.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VROOM, INC.
04:17pVroom Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
09/21VROOM, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
09/12Vroom Files for Up to $300 Million Mixed-Securities Shelf
MT
09/09VROOM, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/16NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Retailers in -2-
DJ
08/15Vroom Shares Decline After JPMorgan Downgrade
MT
08/15JPMorgan Downgrades Vroom to Underweight From Neutral
MT
08/09Vroom Q2 Loss Widens as Revenue Falls; Shares Plunge Tuesday
MT
08/09TRANSCRIPT : Vroom, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/08VROOM : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VROOM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 263 M - -
Net income 2022 -589 M - -
Net Debt 2022 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 184 M 184 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 807
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart VROOM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vroom, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VROOM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,33 $
Average target price 2,93 $
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas H. Shortt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Krakowiak Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Mylod Executive Chairman
Brian Rogers Senior Vice President-Technology
Michael J. Farello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VROOM, INC.-87.67%184
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-38.05%339 986
NETFLIX, INC.-60.65%105 417
PROSUS N.V.-25.16%74 347
AIRBNB, INC.-37.70%66 329
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-31.84%56 586