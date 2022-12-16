Vroom Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today reported that on December 13, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Vroom’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 224,275 shares of Vroom’s common stock to 49 non-executive employees of Vroom and its affiliates to induce them to join as employees of Vroom and its affiliates. The awards were granted under Vroom’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan, and generally vest in equal annual increments of 1/3 over the three-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment through each applicable vesting date. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the Nasdaq listing rules.

