  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Vroom, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VRM   US92918V1098

VROOM, INC.

(VRM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
1.050 USD   +1.94%
12/16/2022 | 04:16pm EST - Vroom Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
11/22Baird Downgrades Vroom to Neutral From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $2 From $3
MT
11/18North American Morning Briefing: Stocks to Edge -2-
DJ
Vroom Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

12/16/2022 | 04:16pm EST
Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today reported that on December 13, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Vroom’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 224,275 shares of Vroom’s common stock to 49 non-executive employees of Vroom and its affiliates to induce them to join as employees of Vroom and its affiliates. The awards were granted under Vroom’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan, and generally vest in equal annual increments of 1/3 over the three-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment through each applicable vesting date. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the Nasdaq listing rules.

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The Company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery.

For more information, please visit ir.vroom.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VROOM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 014 M - -
Net income 2022 -567 M - -
Net Debt 2022 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 142 M 142 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 807
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart VROOM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vroom, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VROOM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,03 $
Average target price 1,74 $
Spread / Average Target 68,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas H. Shortt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Krakowiak Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Mylod Executive Chairman
Brian Rogers Senior Vice President-Technology
Michael J. Farello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VROOM, INC.-90.27%142
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.47%384 695
NETFLIX, INC.-51.79%129 238
PROSUS N.V.-12.84%90 269
AIRBNB, INC.-45.58%57 372
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-34.49%52 333