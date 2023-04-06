Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Vroom, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VRM   US92918V1098

VROOM, INC.

(VRM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
0.8979 USD   +5.40%
04:17pVroom to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings on May 9, 2023
BU
03/02VROOM, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03/01Transcript : Vroom, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
Vroom to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings on May 9, 2023

04/06/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for May 10, 2023

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please register at this embedded link which is also available on our investor relations website. Registered participants will be sent a unique PIN to access the call. A listen-only webcast will also be available via the same link and at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the website within 48 hours of its completion.

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The Company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on VROOM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 050 M - -
Net income 2023 -271 M - -
Net Debt 2023 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,44x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 118 M 118 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 323
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart VROOM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vroom, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VROOM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,85 $
Average target price 1,08 $
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas H. Shortt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Krakowiak Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Mylod Executive Chairman
Brian Rogers Senior Vice President-Technology
Michael J. Farello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VROOM, INC.-16.48%118
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.27%461 027
NETFLIX, INC.16.10%152 464
PROSUS N.V.8.39%96 966
AIRBNB, INC.38.55%72 817
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.84%62 672
