Vroom to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings on May 9, 2023

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for May 10, 2023

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please register at this embedded link which is also available on our investor relations website. Registered participants will be sent a unique PIN to access the call. A listen-only webcast will also be available via the same link and at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the website within 48 hours of its completion.

About Vroom

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The Company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery.

