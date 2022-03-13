VRX Silica : Half Year Accounts

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your directors submit the financial report of the consolidated entity for the half-year ended 31 December

2021. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows:

DIRECTORS

The names of the Directors who held office during or since the end of the half-year and until the date of this report are noted below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated:

Paul Boyatzis (Non-Executive Chairman)

Bruce Maluish (Managing Director)

Peter Pawlowitsch (Non-Executive Director)

David Welch (Non-Executive Director) (appointed 1 September 2021)

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal continuing activities during the half-year of entities within the consolidated entity was mineral exploration.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The net loss for the half-year attributable to members of VRX Silica Limited was $3,239,861 (2020: loss of $822,135).

The following is a summary of the activities conducted by VRX Silica Limited (VRX or Company) during the half year ended 31 December 2021 at its silica sand projects at Arrowsmith North, Arrowsmith Central (located 270 km north of Perth) and at Muchea (located 50 km from Perth), all situated in Western Australia.

VRX Silica Sand Resources

VRX is a Western Australian based pure-play silica sand exploration company with three high-value, advanced, very long-term silica sand projects in Western Australia, a Tier 1 mining region.

The Company has multi-decade scale contiguous sand deposits on granted Mining Leases with secure tenure and a combined +1bn tonne Mineral Resource of 99.6% to 99.9% SiO2 grade silica sand.

The Company and its management team is WA based as are its three large scale, high-grade and low impurity silica sand projects. Each project can be run independently and supply high grade silica sand to many diverse markets.

Applications of Silica Sand

Silica sand is the most-used commodity on the planet after air and water. It is the main ingredient in all types of glassmaking, including specialty solar panel and high-tech glass. The glass manufacturing industry demand is increasing at a rate of 5-6% per year, or about 8-10 million tonnes pa. Around 47% of the world's glass is made in Asia.

Silica sand is also the main ingredient in concrete.

Silica sand is a finiteresource that is rapidly being exhausted and the Asia-Pacific region is currently experiencing increasing demand at a time of a global supply shortfall.