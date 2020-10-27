Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  VRX Silica Limited    VRX   AU000000VRX5

VRX SILICA LIMITED

(VRX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/26
0.17 AUD   +13.33%
12:30aVRX SILICA : Letter to Shareholders - 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
12:30aVRX SILICA : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10/26VRX SILICA : Trading Halt
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VRX Silica : Letter to Shareholders - 2020 Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 12:30am EDT

23 October 2020

Dear Shareholder

UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND IMPACT OF COVID-19

The 2020 Annual General Meeting for VRX Silica Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday, 27 November 2020 at 12:00 noon (WST) at The Celtic Club, 48 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia (Meeting).

The Company is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 in Western Australia and guidance from the Federal and State Governments. Having considered the circumstances in Western Australia at the date of this letter and, given the relatively low turnout in person at the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting, the Directors have decided to proceed with a physical meeting. Accordingly, shareholders will be able to attend the Meeting in person.

In accordance with temporary modifications to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) via the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 3) 2020, the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Meeting documents to shareholders. Rather, the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement may be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.vrxsilica.com.auor under the Company's ASX code (ASX:VRX) on the ASX company announcements platform at www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements. If you have nominated an email address and elected to receive electronic communications from the Company, you will also receive an email to your nominated email address with a link to an electronic copy of the important Meeting documents.

Votes may be submitted during the Meeting only by those shareholders physically in attendance at the Meeting either in person or through a validly appointed corporate representative. Votes via validly submitted proxy forms will also be accepted.

Accordingly, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to lodge a directed proxy form with the Company no later than 48 hours prior to the Meeting. A personalised proxy form is enclosed for convenience with this letter.

The Company will also live video stream the Meeting for those shareholders who choose not to or are unable to attend the Meeting in person. This will allow shareholders to view the proceedings but not participate in the Meeting or vote on any resolutions during the Meeting. If you would like to view the live stream, please register your interest via email to meetings@vrxsilica.com.

Questions from shareholders who plan not to attend the Meeting in person must be submitted in advance of the Meeting. This will provide management with the best opportunity to prepare for the Meeting and answer those questions. If you would like to submit a question for the Meeting, please email no later than 12:00 noon on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 to meetings@vrxsilica.com.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. If it becomes necessary to make changes to the current arrangements for the Meeting, the Company will advise shareholders accordingly through its website and by making an ASX announcement.

Yours faithfully

VRX Silica Limited

John Geary

Company Secretary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VRX Silica LtdLimited published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 04:29:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VRX SILICA LIMITED
12:30aVRX SILICA : Letter to Shareholders - 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
12:30aVRX SILICA : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10/26VRX SILICA : Trading Halt
PU
10/22VRX SILICA : Update on Mining Leases for Arrowsmith Silica Sands Projects
PU
10/05VRX SILICA : Calendar of Events
PU
09/30VRX SILICA : Corporate Governance Report
PU
09/30VRX SILICA : Appendix 4G
PU
09/30VRX SILICA : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
09/23VRX SILICA : Response to ASX Price Query
PU
01/29VRX SILICA : Results of Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2020 -2,37 M -1,69 M -1,69 M
Net cash 2020 2,47 M 1,76 M 1,76 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 75,7 M 53,9 M 54,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 358x
EV / Sales 2020 516x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart VRX SILICA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
VRX Silica Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Dennis Maluish Managing Director & Executive Director
Paul Michael Boyatzis Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Edward Pawlowitsch Non-Executive Director
John Charles Geary Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VRX SILICA LIMITED70.00%47
ANTOFAGASTA PLC13.22%13 351
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.9.80%7 557
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.30.78%6 547
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-12.03%6 294
VEDANTA LIMITED-31.88%5 255
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group