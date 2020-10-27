VRX Silica : Letter to Shareholders - 2020 Annual General Meeting

23 October 2020

Dear Shareholder

UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND IMPACT OF COVID-19

The 2020 Annual General Meeting for VRX Silica Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday, 27 November 2020 at 12:00 noon (WST) at The Celtic Club, 48 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia (Meeting).

The Company is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 in Western Australia and guidance from the Federal and State Governments. Having considered the circumstances in Western Australia at the date of this letter and, given the relatively low turnout in person at the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting, the Directors have decided to proceed with a physical meeting. Accordingly, shareholders will be able to attend the Meeting in person.

In accordance with temporary modifications to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) via the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 3) 2020, the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Meeting documents to shareholders. Rather, the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement may be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.vrxsilica.com.auor under the Company's ASX code (ASX:VRX) on the ASX company announcements platform at www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements. If you have nominated an email address and elected to receive electronic communications from the Company, you will also receive an email to your nominated email address with a link to an electronic copy of the important Meeting documents.

Votes may be submitted during the Meeting only by those shareholders physically in attendance at the Meeting either in person or through a validly appointed corporate representative. Votes via validly submitted proxy forms will also be accepted.

Accordingly, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to lodge a directed proxy form with the Company no later than 48 hours prior to the Meeting. A personalised proxy form is enclosed for convenience with this letter.

The Company will also live video stream the Meeting for those shareholders who choose not to or are unable to attend the Meeting in person. This will allow shareholders to view the proceedings but not participate in the Meeting or vote on any resolutions during the Meeting. If you would like to view the live stream, please register your interest via email to meetings@vrxsilica.com.

Questions from shareholders who plan not to attend the Meeting in person must be submitted in advance of the Meeting. This will provide management with the best opportunity to prepare for the Meeting and answer those questions. If you would like to submit a question for the Meeting, please email no later than 12:00 noon on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 to meetings@vrxsilica.com.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. If it becomes necessary to make changes to the current arrangements for the Meeting, the Company will advise shareholders accordingly through its website and by making an ASX announcement.

Yours faithfully

VRX Silica Limited

John Geary

Company Secretary