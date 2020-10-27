VRX Silica : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

ABN 59 142 014 873
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Date of Meeting
Friday, 27 November 2020
Time of Meeting
12.00 noon (WST)
Place of Meeting
The Celtic Club
48 Ord Street
West Perth WA 6005
SEE OVERLEAF FOR IMPORTANT INFORMATION
REGARDING MEETING ATTENDANCE AND VOTING
This document should be read in its entirety.
If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their
independent professional advisers prior to voting.
Queries for the Company may be made to the Company Secretary by
telephone on +61 (0) 8 9226 3780.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Meeting attendance and voting
The Company is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 in Western Australia and guidance from the Federal and State Governments.
Having considered the circumstances in Western Australia as at the date of this Notice and, given the relatively low turnout in person at the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting, the Directors have decided to proceed with a physical meeting. Accordingly, Shareholders will be able to attend the Meeting in person.
Votes may be submitted during the Meeting only by those Shareholders physically in attendance at the Meeting either in person or through a validly appointed corporate representative. Votes via validly submitted proxy forms will also be accepted.
Accordingly, the Company strongly encourages Shareholders to lodge a directed proxy form with the Company no later than 48 hours prior to the Meeting. A personalised proxy form has been despatched to Shareholders.
The Company will also live video stream the Meeting for those Shareholders who choose not to or are unable to attend the Meeting in person. This will allow shareholders to view the proceedings but not participate in the Meeting or vote on any resolutions during the Meeting. If you would like to view the live stream, please register your interest via email to meetings@vrxsilica.com.
Questions from Shareholders who plan not to attend the Meeting in person must be submitted in advance of the Meeting. This will provide management with the best opportunity to prepare for the Meeting and answer those questions. If you would like to submit a question for the Meeting, please email no later than 12:00 noon on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 to meetings@vrxsilica.com.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. If it becomes necessary to make changes to the current arrangements for the Meeting, the Company will advise Shareholders accordingly through its website and by making an ASX announcement.
Voting Eligibility
The Directors have determined pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 5.00pm (WST) on 25 November 2020.
Voting by poll
All votes taken at the Meeting will be conducted by way of a poll taken physically at the Meeting and from validly submitted proxy forms. Voting will not be conducted electronically. Shareholders are therefore strongly encouraged to submit a valid proxy form in accordance with the instructions below.
Voting by proxy
Shareholders should note that:
-
a member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy;
-
a proxy need not be a member of the Company; and
-
a member of the Company entitled to cast two or more votes may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise, but where the proportion or number is not specified, each proxy may exercise half of the votes.
The proxy form for the Meeting provides further details on appointing proxies and lodging proxy forms. To be valid, the proxy form (and any power of attorney under which it is signed) must be completed and returned by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out in the proxy form. Any proxy form received after that time will not be valid for the Meeting.
Subject to any voting restrictions set out in a voting exclusion statement in respect of the Resolutions, the Chair will vote undirected proxies on, and in favour of, each Resolution.
Corporate representatives
A body corporate may appoint an individual as its representative to exercise any of the powers the body may exercise at meetings of a company's members. The appointment may be a standing one. Unless the appointment states otherwise, the representative may exercise all of the powers that the appointing body could exercise at a meeting or in voting on a resolution.
The representative must, prior to the Meeting, provide evidence of his or her appointment, to the Company's company secretary by email to meetings@vrxsilica.comby no later than 12.00 noon (WST) on Thursday, 26 November 2020, the day prior to the Meeting, noting any authority under which the appointment is signed, unless it has previously been given to the Company.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, 27 November 2020, commencing at 12.00 noon (WST) at The Celtic Club, 48 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia.
The enclosed Explanatory Statement accompanies and forms part of this Notice of Annual General Meeting.
AGENDA
ORDINARY BUSINESS
Accounts and Reports
To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2020, together with the reports by directors and auditors thereon.
1. Resolution 1: Adoption of Remuneration Report
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non- binding resolution:
"That for the purpose of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, the Remuneration Report set out in the Company's Annual Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 be adopted."
Note: The vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.
Voting Prohibition
In accordance with section 250R of the Corporations Act, a vote in favour of this Resolution must not be cast by, or on behalf of, a member of the Key Management Personnel whose remuneration details are included in the remuneration report, or a Closely Related Party of such member. However, a vote may be cast by such person if:
-
the person is acting as a proxy and the proxy form specifies how the proxy is to vote, and the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is otherwise excluded from voting on this Resolution as described above; or
-
the person is the Chair voting an undirected proxy which expressly authorises the Chair to vote on a resolution connected with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.
2. Resolution 2: Re-election of Director (Mr Peter Pawlowitsch)
To consider, and if thought fit, to pass as an ordinary resolution the following:
"That Mr Peter Pawlowitsch, being a Director who retires by rotation in accordance with Clause 6.3 of the Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director."
SPECIAL BUSINESS
3. Resolution 3: Approval of 10% Placement Capacity
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a special resolution:
"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of Equity Securities totalling up to 10% of the Shares on issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
John Geary
Company Secretary
23 October 2020
