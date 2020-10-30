Log in
VRX SILICA LIMITED

(VRX)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/29
0.19 AUD   +11.76%
VRX Silica : Quarterly Cashflow Report

10/30/2020

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

VRX SILICA LTD

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

59 142 014 873

30 September 2020

Year to date

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

(3 months)

$A'000

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(41)

(41)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(145)

(145)

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(203)

(203)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

-

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid (on

(1)

(1)

lease liability)

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

37

37

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(353)

(353)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire or for:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

exploration & evaluation

(186)

(186)

(e)

investments

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

Year to date

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

(3 months)

$A'000

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(186)

(186)

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

-

-

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

-

-

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity

-

-

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (repayment of lease liability)

(11)

(11)

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

(11)

(11)

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

2,603

2,603

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(353)

(353)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(186)

(186)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

(11)

(11)

(item 3.10 above)

Consolidated statement of cash flows

  1. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
  2. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Year to date

Current quarter

(3 months)

$A'000

$A'000

-

-

2,053

2,053

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

2,053

2,603

5.2

Call deposits

5.3

Bank overdrafts

5.4

Other (provide details)

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

2,053

2,603

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

93

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

-

associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

7.1 Loan facilities

7.2 Credit standby arrangements

7.3 Other (please specify)

7.4 Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

$A'000

$A'000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

-

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)

(353)

8.2

(Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing

(186)

activities) (item 2.1(d))

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)

(539)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)

2,053

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)

-

8.6

Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)

2,053

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by

4

item 8.3)

Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A".

Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.

8.8

If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating

cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: Not applicable

8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: Not applicable

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

VRX Silica Limited published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

