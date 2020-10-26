VRX Silica : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

27 October 2020

VRX Silica Limited (ASX: VRX) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of VRX Silica Limited ('VRX') will be placed in trading halt at the request of VRX, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 29 October 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Daniel Nicholson

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)