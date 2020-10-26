VRX Silica : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
27 October 2020
VRX Silica Limited (ASX: VRX) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of VRX Silica Limited ('VRX') will be placed in trading halt at the request of VRX, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 29 October 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Daniel Nicholson
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
|
27 October 2020
|
Market Announcement 1/1
|
ASX Limited
|
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
27 October 2020
Belinda Giles
ASX Limited
Level 40 Central Park
152 - 158 St Georges Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
Dear Belinda
Request for Trading Halt
Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1, VRX Silica Limited (VRX Silica) requests an immediate trading halt be granted by the ASX, with respect to VRX Silica's quoted securities.
In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, VRX Silica advises:
-
-
the reason for the request is; pending an announcement regarding the application for a mining lease at its Muchea silica sand project.
-
VRX Silica anticipates the trading halt to remain in place for two days with the Company returning to trading on 29 October 2020; and
-
VRX Silica is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
Yours faithfully
John Geary
Company Secretary
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
VRX Silica LtdLimited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 22:44:02 UTC