VRX Silica Limited

VRX SILICA LIMITED

(VRX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/26
0.17 AUD   +13.33%
06:46pVRX SILICA : Trading Halt
PU
10/22VRX SILICA : Update on Mining Leases for Arrowsmith Silica Sands Projects
PU
10/05VRX SILICA : Calendar of Events
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VRX Silica : Trading Halt

10/26/2020 | 06:46pm EDT

Market Announcement

27 October 2020

VRX Silica Limited (ASX: VRX) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of VRX Silica Limited ('VRX') will be placed in trading halt at the request of VRX, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 29 October 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Daniel Nicholson

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

27 October 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

27 October 2020

Belinda Giles

ASX Limited

Level 40 Central Park

152 - 158 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Belinda

Request for Trading Halt

Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1, VRX Silica Limited (VRX Silica) requests an immediate trading halt be granted by the ASX, with respect to VRX Silica's quoted securities.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, VRX Silica advises:

    1. the reason for the request is; pending an announcement regarding the application for a mining lease at its Muchea silica sand project.
  2. VRX Silica anticipates the trading halt to remain in place for two days with the Company returning to trading on 29 October 2020; and
  3. VRX Silica is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours faithfully

John Geary

Company Secretary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VRX Silica LtdLimited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 22:44:02 UTC

