VRX Silica : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
18 November 2020
VRX Silica Limited (ASX: VRX) - Trading Halt (2+2)
Description
The securities of VRX Silica Limited ('VRX') will be placed in trading halt at the request of VRX, pending it releasing an announcement regarding a capital raising. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.
18 November 2020
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St George's Terrace
Perth WA 6000
By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
Dear Sir/Madam
REQUEST FOR BACK-TO-BACK TRADING HALTS
In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, VRX Silica Limited (Company) (ASX:VRX) requests immediate back-to-back trading halts on its securities.
In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, the Company advises that:
-
the back-to-back trading halts are requested pending the release of an announcement regarding a material capital raising;
-
the Company requests that the back-to-back trading halts remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of trade on 24 November 2020 or the release of an announcement by the Company; and
-
the Company is not aware of any reason the back-to-back trading halts should not be granted or any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halts.
This request has been authorised by the Board of Directors of the Company.
Yours faithfully
VRX Silica Limited
John Geary
Company Secretary
