VRX Silica Limited    VRX   AU000000VRX5

VRX SILICA LIMITED

(VRX)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/17
0.235 AUD   +14.63%
0.235 AUD   +14.63%
05:35pVRX SILICA : Trading Halt
PU
11/16VRX SILICA : Mining Leases Granted for Arrowsmith Silica Sands Project
PU
11/05VRX SILICA : Aboriginal Heritage Clearance for Arrowsmith Projects
PU
VRX Silica : Trading Halt

11/17/2020 | 05:35pm EST

Market Announcement

18 November 2020

VRX Silica Limited (ASX: VRX) - Trading Halt (2+2)

Description

The securities of VRX Silica Limited ('VRX') will be placed in trading halt at the request of VRX, pending it releasing an announcement regarding a capital raising. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Daniel Nicholson

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

18 November 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

18 November 2020

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Sir/Madam

REQUEST FOR BACK-TO-BACK TRADING HALTS

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, VRX Silica Limited (Company) (ASX:VRX) requests immediate back-to-back trading halts on its securities.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, the Company advises that:

  1. the back-to-back trading halts are requested pending the release of an announcement regarding a material capital raising;
  2. the Company requests that the back-to-back trading halts remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of trade on 24 November 2020 or the release of an announcement by the Company; and
  3. the Company is not aware of any reason the back-to-back trading halts should not be granted or any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halts.

This request has been authorised by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Yours faithfully

VRX Silica Limited

John Geary

Company Secretary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VRX Silica LtdLimited published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 22:34:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2020 -2,37 M -1,73 M -1,73 M
Net cash 2020 2,47 M 1,80 M 1,80 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 105 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 358x
EV / Sales 2020 516x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Dennis Maluish Managing Director & Executive Director
Paul Michael Boyatzis Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Edward Pawlowitsch Non-Executive Director
John Charles Geary Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VRX SILICA LIMITED135.00%67
ANTOFAGASTA PLC26.15%15 043
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.22.40%8 608
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.51.60%7 670
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED1.31%7 455
VEDANTA LIMITED-29.58%5 378
