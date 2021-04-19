Log in
    VRX   AU000000VRX5

VRX SILICA LIMITED

(VRX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/16
0.28 AUD   -1.75%
0.28 AUD   -1.75%
12:04aVRX SILICA  : Section 708A Notice
PU
03/31VRX SILICA  : Strategic Investment and Appendix 3Ys
PU
03/20VRX SILICA  : Section 708A Notice
PU
VRX Silica : Section 708A Notice

04/19/2021 | 12:04am EDT
19 April 2021

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Section 708A(5) Notice

In respect to the issue of Shares referred to in the Appendix 2A lodged today, the Company gives this notice pursuant to Section 708A (5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (the "Act").

The Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2, in reliance of Section 708A (5) of the Act.

The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:

  1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
  2. Section 674 of the Act.

As at the date of this notice, there is no "excluded information" (as defined in Section 708A(7) and (8) of the Act), required to be disclosed by the Company.

This announcement is authorised by the Board.

Yours faithfully

J C Geary

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

VRX Silica LtdLimited published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 04:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,07 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net income 2020 -2,37 M -1,83 M -1,83 M
Net cash 2020 2,47 M 1,91 M 1,91 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 141 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2019 358x
EV / Sales 2020 516x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruce Dennis Maluish Managing Director & Executive Director
Paul Michael Boyatzis Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Edward Pawlowitsch Non-Executive Director
John Charles Geary Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VRX SILICA LIMITED-23.29%109
ANTOFAGASTA PLC29.99%25 514
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.24.68%15 685
VEDANTA LIMITED43.62%11 520
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED44.99%11 126
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.9.02%10 518
