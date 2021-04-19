VRX Silica : Section 708A Notice

19 April 2021
Section 708A(5) Notice
In respect to the issue of Shares referred to in the Appendix 2A lodged today, the Company gives this notice pursuant to Section 708A (5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (the "Act").
The Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2, in reliance of Section 708A (5) of the Act.
The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:
the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
Section 674 of the Act.
As at the date of this notice, there is no "excluded information" (as defined in Section 708A(7) and (8) of the Act), required to be disclosed by the Company.
This announcement is authorised by the Board.
Yours faithfully
J C Geary
Company Secretary
