Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSBY   CA91834N1006

VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(VSBY)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:01 2022-10-14 pm EDT
0.1800 CAD    0.00%
01:34pPromo espacio selects winkel media to be reseller of its in-store retail ad network in mexico
GL
10/13Promo espacio selects winkel media to be reseller of its in-store retail ad network in mexico
GL
10/13Promo espacio selects winkel media to be reseller of its in-store retail ad network in mexico
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PROMO ESPACIO SELECTS WINKEL MEDIA TO BE RESELLER OF ITS IN-STORE RETAIL AD NETWORK IN MEXICO

10/14/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(This is a corrected release.)

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that Winkel Media has signed a contract with Promo Espacio to be a reseller of the firm’s in-store ad network in Mexico.

Promo Espacio, an advertising media company specializing in digital signage, is a member of the Grupo Salinas family of broadcasting companies. It is the largest DOOH company in Mexico with more than 9,000 screens in department stores, pharmacies, restaurants and banks. With more than 12 years’ experience, the firm generates links between brands and consumers through digital communications solutions. The company produces, programs and broadcasts commercial and entertainment content strategically designed to reach millions of people of all socioeconomic levels through its many networks. Promo Espacio’s major clients include Coca-Cola, P&G, Amazon, PepsiCo, Nestle, among others. Winkel will be the firm’s new strategic network starting in October 2022. (Date corrected from previous release).

Winkel Media is an in-store media technology company that is a joint venture of VSBLTY, its Latin American partner Retailigent Media and Anheuser-Busch InBev. The technology company developed the first retail DOOH network in Latin America. Winkel has the most advanced facial detection technology on the market, integrating machine learning through cameras and digital displays to identify demographics of customers visiting the store, including age and gender, and how long they view advertising. The firm also generates data dashboard reports with custom KPI’s that deliver unique insights to strengthen the commercial strategy of brands.

When announcing the Promo Espacio contract, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “This strategic partnership will not only provide additional and ongoing revenue to Winkel, but equally as important, strengthens the Promo Espacio network because our Store as a Medium model enables higher customer engagement that enables consumer brands to inform and motivate shoppers right at point of sale, where and when buying decisions are made, which is proven to increase sales 25-35%.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

cathy@chfir.com

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

Graham Farrell, +1-416-842-9003

Graham.Farrell@Harbor-Access.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877 

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

About Promo Espacio (https://promoespacio.com.mx/PE/inicio/index.html)

With more than 12 years’ experience, Promo Espacio has become the largest digital out-of-home company in Mexico with over 9,000 screens strategically installed in department stores, pharmacies, restaurants and banks. The company prides itself in building branding and awareness, triggering buying impulses at point-of-sale. Promo Espacio creates high impact campaigns, including timely promotion and content updates, segmented to its clients’ geolocation requirements.

 

 


All news about VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
01:34pPromo espacio selects winkel media to be reseller of its in-store retail ad network in ..
GL
10/13Promo espacio selects winkel media to be reseller of its in-store retail ad network in ..
GL
10/13Promo espacio selects winkel media to be reseller of its in-store retail ad network in ..
AQ
09/29Vsblty to expand board of directors from 4 to 7
GL
09/29Vsblty to expand board of directors from 4 to 7
AQ
09/15Vsblty partners with perpetual media to provide programmatic advertising in winkel medi..
GL
09/15Vsblty partners with perpetual media to provide programmatic advertising in winkel medi..
AQ
09/15VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. Partners with Perpetual Media, LLC to Provide Programm..
CI
09/01Vsblty forges alliance with the al jabr group to bring computer vision & ai security so..
GL
09/01Vsblty forges alliance with the al jabr group to bring computer vision & ai security so..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6,60 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 4,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31,5 M 31,4 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,13 $
Average target price 0,65 $
Spread / Average Target 401%
Managers and Directors
James Jay Hutton President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Mitchell Codkind Chief Financial Officer
Gary A. Gibson Chief Technology Officer
Linda Rosanio Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Dunlap Hays Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-84.48%32
ADOBE INC.-49.54%137 025
AUTODESK, INC.-31.06%41 844
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.67%39 277
WORKDAY INC.-47.76%36 536
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-8.10%33 705