Vsblty announces 2022 q1 earnings call
GL
05:30pVsblty announces 2022 q1 earnings call
AQ
VSBLTY Groupe Reports Q1 Loss, Higher Revenue
MT
VSBLTY ANNOUNCES 2022 Q1 EARNINGS CALL

05/23/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Philadelphia, PA, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call has been scheduled for May 25, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

Webcast Link:                     https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sys/96ar

Conference Topic: VSBLTY First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
Conference ID: 6798314
Date of call: 05/25/2022
Time of call: 08:00 Eastern Time
Expected Duration: 60 minutes
Owner number: 81520362

Dial-in Numbers:

Speaker Toll-Free:             (877) 580-2042

Speaker Toll:                       +1 2133202356

Passcode:                            6798314

Participant Toll-Free:        (844) 473-0976

Participant Toll:                  +1 2133202432

Passcode:                            6798314

Online Q&A Manager:
http://www.leaderview.com
Conference ID number: 6798314
Web PIN: uang3Hqcrw

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

cathy@chfir.com

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

Graham Farrell, +1-416-842-9003

Graham.Farrell@Harbor-Access.com

 

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877 

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

 

 


