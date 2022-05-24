Log in
    VSBY   CA91834N1006

VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(VSBY)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/20 03:55:03 pm EDT
0.4750 CAD   -3.06%
VSBLTY ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF AGREEMENT WITH AustinGIS TO ADVANCE 50,000-STORE MEDIA NETWORK ROLLOUT IN LATIN AMERICA
GL
VSBLTY ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF AGREEMENT WITH AustinGIS TO ADVANCE 50,000-STORE MEDIA NETWORK ROLLOUT IN LATIN AMERICA
AQ
Vsblty announces 2022 q1 earnings call
GL
VSBLTY ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF AGREEMENT WITH AustinGIS TO ADVANCE 50,000-STORE MEDIA NETWORK ROLLOUT IN LATIN AMERICA

05/24/2022 | 07:11am EDT
Philadelphia, PA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that with its joint venture partner, Winkel Media, it has entered into an Agreement with AustinGIS to finance, supply, install and maintain the rollout in five Latin American countries including Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

Commenting on the AustinGIS Agreement with Winkel Media, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “This new major financing will accelerate the growth of our SaaS networks throughout Latin America and beyond. With AustinGIS providing the underlying edge infrastructure on a subscription basis, including installation services and ongoing monitoring and maintenance, we are confident in reaching our goal of 50,000 stores as part of the key strategy for our Store as a Medium (SaaM) program.”

Hutton also said, “The addition of AustinGIS to the program represents another milestone for the Winkel Media joint venture that was formed in early 2021 with Grupo Modelo, a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, and Retailigent Media, a Latin America-based media technology company. With the combined strength of the three founding members Winkel has already achieved a number of key milestones along the way.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

cathy@chfir.com

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

Graham Farrell, +1-416-842-9003

Graham.Farrell@Harbor-Access.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877 

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

About AustinGIS (https://www.austin-gis.com/about-us/)

AustinGIS™ is based in Austin, Texas and GIS stands for “Global Infrastructure Services”. The Company provides institutions, large enterprises and the public sector with IoT, smart city, digital transformation and infrastructures as-a-service through large scale financing and turnkey solutions at scale. These “smart” offerings provide unprecedented safety, personalized experiences, real-time decision-making and autonomous capabilities to the retail, education, public sector, industrial, energy and transportation industries.

CONTACT: Wei Oania

wei.oania@austin-gis.com

 

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,59 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 4,49 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 76,9 M 77,3 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,37 $
Average target price 1,35 $
Spread / Average Target 265%
Managers and Directors
James Jay Hutton President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Heather Sim Chief Financial Officer
Gary A. Gibson Chief Technology Officer
Linda Rosanio Chief Operating Officer
Alnesh P. Mohan Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-59.05%77
ADOBE INC.-28.27%192 194
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.81%44 897
WORKDAY INC.-39.31%42 056
AUTODESK, INC.-31.93%39 918
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.1.42%37 619