VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.    VSBY   CA91834N1006

VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(VSBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VSBLTY SIGNS PARTNER AGREEMENT WITH KIOSK INFORMATION SYSTEMS TO ADD THERMAL DETECTION, COMPUTER VISION AND ACCESS CONTROL TO NEW KIOSK SOLUTION

10/08/2020 | 07:11am EDT

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, has signed a partnership agreement in the development of a thermal screening solution with KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), a world leader in the design and manufacture of self-service automation.

In this COVID-19 pandemic era, businesses are creating new safety protocols, including adjunct temperature screening measures to routinely provide additional safeguards for employees, retail customers, and venue patrons entering all types of facilities. The KIOSK Entry Series provides contactless, self-service technology to accurately and efficiently measure people for “at-risk” temperatures at the point of admittance, thereby reducing virus transmission potential between the operator and the person being scanned. The solution is supported by KIOSK Managed Services to ensure uptime and security for a seamless user experience.

VSBLTY’s artificial intelligence-driven facial recognition software will be used to enhance the facility access functionality of the KIOSK Entry Series models, enabling businesses to provide employee check-in while anonymously screening guests and visitors. Additional features include mask detection, access control integration capability, as well as scannable QR Codes for users to conduct optional health surveys on their own smart phone. Kim Kenney, President of KIOSK, comments, “Customer feedback tells us some organizations will continue temperature screening safety protocols adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic as an ongoing best practice. These added software features provide real solution staying power. The commercial release of this platform represents an important milestone for our partnership and we’re confident the solution will simplify best practices during the pandemic and beyond.“

To ensure the system is measuring both temperature and subject distance, the Entry Series utilizes a dual-camera sensor array to increase data points and accuracy. One sensor camera provides high-performance thermal imaging to capture an on-screen temperature scan. The second sensor camera utilizes sensing technology to calculate the distance between the camera and the subject. This technology further enables the camera to detect that it is reading an actual face—as opposed to an object or a picture of a face. Together, the sensor array provides an appropriate field of view with a temperature readout accuracy of ±0.5° C. The contactless scan reads and reports an individual’s temperature to an operator. Scanned records are completely anonymous unless the subject knowingly opts into an employee recognition database. The operator then has the appropriate information to either grant entry based on facility protocols and policies (no intervention) or enact secondary screening for exceptions of elevated temperature.

VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton added, “VSBLTY has been heavily investing in utilizing computer vision to develop products that assist in the re-opening of the world’s economies. Particularly important is the way commercial buildings, retail and large venues will be handling customers and visitors. In addition, before employees can enter buildings they will have to be validated, temperature and health survey recorded and, possibly, adherence to other protocols like mask-wearing may have to be tracked. All of these are computer vision challenges and VSBLTY offers the most advanced solutions in the market. We are excited about working with KIOSK in such an integrated fashion. KIOSK has a well-recognized and robust channel that will help VSBLTY reach the market rapidly with best in class software solutions.”  

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements when recognizing suspicious persons in a crowd.

Learn more about the key benefits and features of the thermal screening solution.

Investor Relations

MarketSmart Communications Inc., +1-877-261-4466

info@marketsmart.ca

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x231

cathy@chfir.com

 CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877 

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About KIOSK Information Services (www.kiosk.com)

KIOSK helps organizations digitally transform by enabling automation with self-service solutions to improve the customer experience while increasing operational and cost efficiencies. With over 27 years of experience and 250,000+ kiosks deployed, KIOSK is the trusted partner of Top 100 Retailers and Fortune 500 clients, delivering proven expertise in design engineering and manufacturing, application development, integration, and comprehensive support services. The company offers an innovative portfolio of kiosk solutions along with managed services and IoT capabilities to ensure a seamless user experience. Learn more at kiosk.com or call 800-509-5471.

KIOSK Press Contact: Cheryl Madeson, 303-661-1648

cmadeson@kiosk.com

 

LINDA ROSANIO
VSBLTY, INC
609-472-0877
LROSANIO@VSBLTY.NET

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,11 M - -
Net income 2019 -7,37 M - -
Net Debt 2019 2,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,17x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,7 M 12,7 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 207x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
James Jay Hutton President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Linda Rosanio Chief Operating Officer
Heather Sim Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Huckaby Chief Technology Officer
Guy Lombardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-60.94%13
ADOBE INC.49.53%236 573
WORKDAY INC.38.16%53 885
AUTODESK, INC.27.01%51 094
TWILIO INC.203.40%44 189
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.33%42 408
