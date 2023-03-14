VSE : 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

A MESSAGE FROM

Our President & CEO

It is my pleasure to introduce the 2022 ESG report for VSE Corporation. We welcome the opportunity to outline how We deliver trusted solutions to inspire the performance of tomorrow by serving all of our stakeholders - our employees, communities, customers, suppliers, industry partners, and valued shareholders.

At VSE Corporation, we understand our responsibility to prioritize sustainability and ethical business practices. We believe that ESG considerations are integral to our long-term success as a business and industry, and we are committed to transparency and accountability in our ESG performance. We have evaluated ESG considerations with respect to our business strategy and operations and are proud of the progress we have made to support these issues.

Environmental Responsibility: We recognize that our operations have an impact on the environment and we are committed to mitigating negative effects and making a positive contribution in these areas. Both our maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations and our parts distribution services support environmental sustainability by prolonging the useful life of parts and components and redeploying them in the market. We are implementing sustainable practices across our operations, such as reducing waste and conserving energy at our VSE facilities. As part of our ongoing efforts to deepen our understanding of our current and potential sustainability impacts, we continue to explore ways to reduce our carbon footprint and to collaborate with our industry partners with a joint focus on environmental responsibility.

