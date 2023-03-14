VSE : 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
03/14/2023 | 03:16pm EDT
2022
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE
Report
Table of Contents
Introduction
Environmental
Social
Governance
A Message from Our President & CEO
About VSE Corporation
Segment Specific Capabilities
VSE Culture: Our Core Values
ENVIRONMENTAL
Environmental Sustainability
Segment Environmental Initiatives
Sustainability Highlights at Our Facilities
SOCIAL
Social Responsibility
Inclusion & Diversity
Employee Resource Group
Employee Benefits
Community Events & Charitable Activities
Health, Environment & Safety
GOVERNANCE
VSE Governance: Our Approach
VSE Board of Directors
Best Practices & Risk Management
Stakeholder Engagement
Ethics & Compliance
Cybersecurity
A MESSAGE FROM
Our President & CEO
It is my pleasure to introduce the 2022 ESG report for VSE Corporation. We welcome the opportunity to outline how We deliver trusted solutions to inspire the performance of tomorrow by serving all of our stakeholders - our employees, communities, customers, suppliers, industry partners, and valued shareholders.
At VSE Corporation, we understand our responsibility to prioritize sustainability and ethical business practices. We believe that ESG considerations are integral to our long-term success as a business and industry, and we are committed to transparency and accountability in our ESG performance. We have evaluated ESG considerations with respect to our business strategy and operations and are proud of the progress we have made to support these issues.
Environmental Responsibility: We recognize that our operations have an impact on the environment and we are committed to mitigating negative effects and making a positive contribution in these areas. Both our maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations and our parts distribution services support environmental sustainability by prolonging the useful life of parts and components and redeploying them in the market. We are implementing sustainable practices across our operations, such as reducing waste and conserving energy at our VSE facilities. As part of our ongoing efforts to deepen our understanding of our current and potential sustainability impacts, we continue to explore ways to reduce our carbon footprint and to collaborate with our industry partners with a joint focus on environmental responsibility.
Social Responsibility: We understand the importance of our role in the communities in which we operate, and we are committed to being a responsible corporate citizen. We've built a strong culture of accountability, communication and teamwork in support of our VSE Core Values: Own It, Customer Obsessed, Results Matter, Speak Up, and Better Together. Our team members are the heart of our business, and their demonstration of these VSE Values is a key differentiator in every market we serve. In support of our diverse teams across the world, we have made great strides in promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging within our employee base and board of directors, and we are committed to creating a workplace that is safe, respectful, and supportive for all. As a collective, our 2000+ employees recognize that our success is inextricably linked to the well-being of the communities in which we operate, and we prioritize building strong relationships
Table of Contents
Introduction
Environmental
Social
Governance
with our local communities through volunteering and charitable donations. We are pleased to share a sampling of this wide-ranging engagement within this report.
Governance: At VSE, we place a high value on strong corporate governance practices, which we believe are essential to building trust, maintaining credibility, and ensuring sustainable growth. We uphold a strong commitment to ethical business practices and operate with a culture of transparency and accountability that prioritizes the long-term interests of our company and our stakeholders. This includes ensuring that our board of directors provides effective strategic oversight, that management is held accountable for its actions, and that there is clear communication and disclosure of relevant information to investors and other stakeholders. We have long-established comprehensive policies and procedures to ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and industry best practices.
We will continue to prioritize ESG considerations in our decision-making and operations, as we recognize that this is an ongoing investment and evolution. We are proud of our ESG enhancements over the past year, and we remain committed to continuous improvement in all areas.