VSE : ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHUCK ANDERSON AS SEGMENT VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF FEDERAL AND DEFENSE SEGMENT

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 8, 2023 - VSE Corporation ("VSE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for air, land and sea and transportation assets supporting commercial and government markets, announced today the appointment of Charles (Chuck) Anderson as Vice President and General Manager for the Federal and Defense segment ("FDS"), effective today, May 8, 2023. In his new role, Mr. Anderson will oversee the operational direction and growth of VSE's FDS segment, which provides logistics, sustainment, and technical services to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

Chuck Anderson brings more than 43 years of experience in the United States Army and in the Government Services industry, with a proven track record of driving growth, on-contract performance, continuous improvement, innovations, and technologies. Prior to joining VSE, he served as President of PAE's Global Mission Services, where he led 21,000 employees in 72 countries. Chuck has a history of planning, coordinating, and conducting operations worldwide, with an emphasis on training, security, facility services, O&M, engineering, enterprise IT, aviation, medical, and logistics.

"I am thrilled to welcome Chuck to VSE to lead our FDS team through the exciting transition of this business segment to Bernhard Capital Partners as announced on May 1st," said John Cuomo, VSE's President and CEO. "Chuck's extensive experience in the defense and government services industry, coupled with his leadership skills and strategic vision, make him the ideal candidate to lead this segment of our business. I am confident that Chuck will help us drive growth and enhance our capabilities to better serve our customers."

"I am honored and excited to join VSE and lead the FDS segment," said Chuck Anderson. "VSE has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, mission-critical services to its customers. I am passionate about the core missions they support and the capabilities they provide our government. Together with the talented team at VSE, I am committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional customer service that support our nation's defense and security."

ABOUT VSE CORPORATION

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for air, land and sea transportation assets for commercial and government markets. Core services include MRO services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE's products and services, visit www.vsecorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause VSE's actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such statements. Many factors could cause actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance, including, among others, the risk factors described in our reports filed or expected to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement or statement of belief speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Released May 8, 2023