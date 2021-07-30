Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. VSE Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSEC   US9182841000

VSE CORPORATION

(VSEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VSE Corporation : Announces Appointment of Farinaz S. Tehrani as Chief Legal Officer

07/30/2021 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for land, sea and air transportation assets in the public and private sectors, today announced the appointment of Farinaz S. Tehrani as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective August 16, 2021. Ms. Tehrani will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer John Cuomo, and will lead the company’s legal, compliance and regulatory functions.

Ms. Tehrani brings to VSE more than two decades of expertise in senior legal and compliance roles at global public and private companies across multiple industries. Throughout her career, Ms. Tehrani has been integral in building and leading high performing teams, while driving the effective oversight of legal, governance and regulatory matters for both established and emerging growth organizations.

“We are pleased to welcome Farinaz to VSE’s executive leadership team,” said John Cuomo, President and CEO of VSE Corporation. “Farinaz is a proven public company executive whose business-minded approach, legal acumen, and depth of insight around a wide range of governance and compliance-related matters will be significant assets to our organization. She will play an integral role in driving long-term value creation for our stakeholders.”

“I look forward to partnering with the entire VSE team during this exciting period of transformation and growth,” stated Tehrani. “Under John’s leadership, VSE has developed a winning culture, one I’m excited to help lead and support in the years ahead.”

Previously, Ms. Tehrani served as Chief Legal Officer at Advantia Health, a leading private equity-backed provider of healthcare services and technology solutions; Associate General Counsel, North America, at Transurban Group (ASX: TCL), Australia’s largest public company in the transportation and infrastructure sector; Executive Vice President, Legal and Compliance at Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG), a commercial real estate investment trust; and General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at Sunrise Senior Living (formerly NYSE: SRZ), one of the world’s largest providers of senior living facilities.

Ms. Tehrani began her legal career at the global law firm of Hogan Lovells LLP with a focus on corporate and securities matters. She received a Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center. and a B.A. in Economics, cum laude, from Tufts University.

VSE engaged global legal placement firm Major, Lindsey & Africa to lead the search for the Chief Legal Officer position.

ABOUT VSE CORPORATION

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets. Core services include maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE’s services and products, visit us at www.vsecorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause VSE’s actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such statements. Many factors could cause actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance, including, among others, the risk factors described in our reports filed or expected to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement or statement of belief speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VSE CORPORATION
08:02aVSE CORPORATION : Announces Appointment of Farinaz S. Tehrani as Chief Legal Off..
BU
06:04aVSE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
07/29VSE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and..
AQ
07/28VSE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28VSE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/28VSE : Earnings Flash (VSEC) VSE CORPORATION Posts Q2 EPS $0.60, vs. Street Est o..
MT
07/28VSE : Earnings Flash (VSEC) VSE CORPORATION Reports Q2 Revenue $175.1M, vs. Stre..
MT
07/28VSE CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
BU
07/28VSE CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07/28VSE Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on November..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 712 M - -
Net income 2021 33,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 645 M 645 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart VSE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
VSE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VSE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 50,75 $
Average target price 60,75 $
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Anthony Cuomo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen D. Griffin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ralph Edward Eberhart Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Mullenix Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Calvin Scott Koonce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VSE CORPORATION34.84%645
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION22.57%131 404
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION4.96%103 179
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.18%58 857
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION33.14%55 292
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.45%46 849