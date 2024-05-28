VSE Corporation (“VSE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services, announced today that VSE Corporation’s senior management will participate in the following upcoming conferences.

William Blair's 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference will be held in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. John Cuomo, President and CEO of VSE Corporation, will present at 10:00 AM Central Time. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference will be held in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. John Cuomo, President and CEO of VSE Corporation, will present at 8:35 AM Eastern Time. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

The 2024 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference will be held in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. John Cuomo, President and CEO of VSE Corporation, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:00 PM Central Time. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

For more information about these events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with VSE’s senior management, please contact VSE’s Investor Relations at investors@vsecorp.com.

ABOUT VSE CORPORATION

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services. Operating through its two key segments, VSE significantly enhances the productivity and longevity of its customers' high-value, business-critical assets. The Aviation segment is a leading provider of aftermarket parts distribution and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for components and engine accessories to commercial, business, and general aviation operators. The Fleet segment specializes in part distribution, engineering solutions, and supply chain management services catered to the medium and heavy-duty fleet market. For more detailed information, please visit VSE's website at www.vsecorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause VSE’s actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such statements. Many factors could cause actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance, including, among others, the risk factors described in our reports filed or expected to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement or statement of belief speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

