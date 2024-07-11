VSE Corporation (“VSE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services, announced today that it will issue second quarter 2024 results after the market close on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 8:30 A.M ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of VSE’s website at https://ir.vsecorp.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: (844) 826-3035 International Live: (412) 317-5195 Web link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1676442&tp_key=0fcc995209

To listen to a replay of the teleconference through August 15, 2024:

Domestic Replay: (844) 512-2921 International Replay: (412) 317-6671 Replay PIN Number: 10189934

ABOUT VSE CORPORATION

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services. Operating through its two key segments, VSE significantly enhances the productivity and longevity of its customers' high-value, business-critical assets. The Aviation segment is a leading provider of aftermarket parts distribution and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for components and engine accessories to commercial, business, and general aviation operators. The Fleet segment specializes in part distribution, engineering solutions, and supply chain management services catered to the medium and heavy-duty fleet market. For more detailed information, please visit VSE's website at www.vsecorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause VSE’s actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such statements. Many factors could cause actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance, including, among others, the risk factors described in our reports filed or expected to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement or statement of belief speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

