    VSEC   US9182841000

VSE CORPORATION

(VSEC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
42.75 USD   +8.67%
VSE Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call Date
BU
Vse Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
VSE Corporation Amends, Extends and Upsizes Credit Facility
BU
VSE Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call Date

10/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for land, sea and air transportation assets supporting government and commercial markets, today announced that it will issue third quarter 2022 results after market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A conference call will be held Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of VSE’s website at https://ir.vsecorp.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference on October 27, 2022:
Domestic Live: (877) 407-0789
International Live: (201) 689-8562
Web link: Click Here

To listen to a replay of the teleconference through November 10, 2022:
Domestic Replay: (844) 512-2921
International Replay: (412) 317-6671
Replay PIN Number: 13733403

ABOUT VSE CORPORATION

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets. Core services include maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE’s services and products, visit us at www.vsecorp.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by applicable securities laws. For discussions identifying some important factors that could cause actual VSE results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements in this news release, see VSE’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and VSE specifically disclaims any obligation to update these statements in the future.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 943 M - -
Net income 2022 31,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 1,02%
Capitalization 503 M 503 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 97,0%
Managers and Directors
John Anthony Cuomo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen D. Griffin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ralph Edward Eberhart Non-Executive Chairman
Calvin Scott Koonce Independent Director
James F. Lafond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VSE CORPORATION-35.44%503
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.57%122 141
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION15.66%105 377
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION27.21%76 177
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION7.12%61 126
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.13%42 896