  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. VSE Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSEC   US9182841000

VSE CORPORATION

(VSEC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
49.03 USD   +1.81%
05:38pVSE Leaves Quarterly Dividend Unchanged at $0.10 a Share, Payable Feb. 9 to Shareholders of Record as of Jan. 26
MT
05:31pVSE Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
10:11aTruist Securities Adjusts Price Target on VSE to $60 From $55, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VSE Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

01/09/2023 | 05:31pm EST
VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets, announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of VSE common stock. The dividend is payable on February 9, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2023.

ABOUT VSE CORPORATION

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets. Core services include MRO services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE’s products and services, visit www.vsecorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause VSE’s actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such statements. Many factors could cause actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance, including, among others, the risk factors described in our reports filed or expected to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement or statement of belief speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on VSE CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 954 M - -
Net income 2022 32,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 616 M 616 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 97,0%
Technical analysis trends VSE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 48,16 $
Average target price 55,20 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Anthony Cuomo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen D. Griffin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ralph Edward Eberhart Non-Executive Chairman
Calvin Scott Koonce Independent Director
James F. Lafond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VSE CORPORATION2.73%616
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.53%150 796
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.72%124 024
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-4.43%80 253
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION0.06%68 025
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.98%39 257