Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. VSE Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSEC   US9182841000

VSE CORPORATION

(VSEC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-08 pm EST
56.60 USD   -0.81%
05:02pVSE Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
05:02pVSE Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04:59pVse : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VSE Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

03/08/2023 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for land, sea and air transportation assets supporting commercial and government markets, announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of VSE common stock. The dividend is payable on May 17, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 3, 2023.

ABOUT VSE CORPORATION

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets. Core services include MRO services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE’s products and services, visit www.vsecorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause VSE’s actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such statements. Many factors could cause actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance, including, among others, the risk factors described in our reports filed or expected to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement or statement of belief speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about VSE CORPORATION
05:02pVSE Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
05:02pVSE Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04:59pVse : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:44pEarnings Flash (VSEC) VSE CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $234.3M, vs. Street Est of $23..
MT
04:44pEarnings Flash (VSEC) VSE CORPORATION Reports Q4 EPS $0.68, vs. Street Est of $0.75
MT
04:32pVSE Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
BU
02/27VSE Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results Conference Call Dat..
AQ
02/23VSE Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results Conference Call Dat..
BU
02/03VSE Aviation Acquires Precision Fuel Components
AQ
02/01VSE Buys Precision Fuel Components in All-Cash Deal
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VSE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 953 M - -
Net income 2022 32,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 730 M 730 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart VSE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
VSE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VSE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 57,06 $
Average target price 57,80 $
Spread / Average Target 1,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Anthony Cuomo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen D. Griffin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ralph Edward Eberhart Non-Executive Chairman
Calvin Scott Koonce Independent Director
James F. Lafond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VSE CORPORATION21.33%730
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.72%143 329
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.30%122 201
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.82%72 272
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.25%63 004
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.74%40 269