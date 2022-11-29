VSE : Human Rights Policy

VSE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED GENERAL POLICY MEMORANDUM NO. 5100 DATE: November 29, 2022 OWNER: Krista Stafford, Chief Human Resources Officer APPROVED: John Cuomo, President and Chief Executive Officer SUBJECT: Human Rights Policy REVISION: 1.0

PURPOSE: VSE Corporation, including its subsidiaries ("VSE" or the "Company") is committed to policies and practices that support internationally recognized human rights standards. Our commitment is in support of our various stakeholders, including our employees, customers, suppliers, and business partners, as well as the communities in which we operate.

APPLICABILITY/SCOPE: This policy applies to all VSE employees, officers, and directors. We also expect our customers, suppliers, and business partners to share our commitment to upholding human rights and to abide by the terms of this Policy.

POLICY STATEMENT

This policy sets out the fundamental principles embedded in our business operations and culture to ensure we do not engage in activities that directly or indirectly violate human rights. It is our corporate responsibility to uphold these principles throughout our entire organization. Additionally, we expect all stakeholders, including employees, customers, suppliers, and business partners to be aligned in upholding human rights globally.

This policy is guided by international human rights principles encompassed by the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, including the International Bill of Human Rights, as well as the International Labor Organization (ILO) Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work.

VSE's Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing corporate responsibility policies and programs. VSE's executive team, including the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Human Rights Officer, oversees the implementation of these policies.

Our commitment is guided by the following principles:

Ethical Business Conduct

As detailed in our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, we are committed to the highest standards of business ethics which govern the conduct of our business operations for all employees and stakeholders. We require all business on behalf of VSE to be conducted with honesty and integrity in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Inclusion and Diversity

We support and encourage inclusion and diversity within our business and the organizations with which we do business. We will not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment

