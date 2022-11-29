VSE : Human Rights Policy

|
VSE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED GENERAL POLICY MEMORANDUM NO. 5100
DATE:
November 29, 2022
OWNER:
Krista Stafford, Chief Human Resources Officer
APPROVED:
John Cuomo, President and Chief Executive Officer
SUBJECT:
Human Rights Policy
REVISION:
1.0
PURPOSE: VSE Corporation, including its subsidiaries ("VSE" or the "Company") is committed to policies and practices that support internationally recognized human rights standards. Our commitment is in support of our various stakeholders, including our employees, customers, suppliers, and business partners, as well as the communities in which we operate.
APPLICABILITY/SCOPE: This policy applies to all VSE employees, officers, and directors. We also expect our customers, suppliers, and business partners to share our commitment to upholding human rights and to abide by the terms of this Policy.
POLICY STATEMENT
This policy sets out the fundamental principles embedded in our business operations and culture to ensure we do not engage in activities that directly or indirectly violate human rights. It is our corporate responsibility to uphold these principles throughout our entire organization. Additionally, we expect all stakeholders, including employees, customers, suppliers, and business partners to be aligned in upholding human rights globally.
This policy is guided by international human rights principles encompassed by the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, including the International Bill of Human Rights, as well as the International Labor Organization (ILO) Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work.
VSE's Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing corporate responsibility policies and programs. VSE's executive team, including the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Human Rights Officer, oversees the implementation of these policies.
Our commitment is guided by the following principles:
Ethical Business Conduct
As detailed in our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, we are committed to the highest standards of business ethics which govern the conduct of our business operations for all employees and stakeholders. We require all business on behalf of VSE to be conducted with honesty and integrity in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.
Inclusion and Diversity
We support and encourage inclusion and diversity within our business and the organizations with which we do business. We will not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment
on account of their race, creed, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, veteran status, disability, or any other status protected by applicable law. The basis for recruitment, hiring, placement, development, training, compensation, and advancement at the Company is qualifications, performance, skills and experience. We are committed to providing equal opportunities for all employees, eliminating all discriminatory practices, and promoting a work environment that is free from harassment, violence, intimidation and retaliation.
In addition, VSE complies with provisions set forth by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs to take affirmative action towards recruiting and attracting qualified women, minorities, individuals with a disability, and covered veterans.
Employee Rights and Fair Labor Practices
We believe all our employees deserve to be treated with integrity and respect. Therefore, we promote a work environment of transparency and trust. We compensate our employees competitively and operate in compliance with applicable wage, work hours, overtime and benefits laws.
Safe and Healthy Workplace
We strive to provide and maintain a safe, healthy, and productive workplace for all our employees that complies with all applicable laws and regulations.
Workplace Security
We are committed to maintaining a workplace that is free from violence, harassment, intimidation and other unsafe or disruptive conditions due to internal and external threats.
Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining
We respect the principles of freedom of association and collective bargaining, including our employees' right to join or not to join a labor union, subject to applicable law.
Forced Labor and Human Trafficking
We prohibit the use of forced labor of any kind, including all forms of modern-day slavery or human trafficking.
Child Labor
We do not engage in or condone the unlawful employment or exploitation of children.
Water Resources
We recognize that the need for safe drinking water is a fundamental human right and provide access to safe drinking water at our facilities.
Monitoring and Compliance
We maintain internal accountability standards and procedures for employees, suppliers, and business partners to ensure safeguarding human rights through this Policy, as well as our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and Supplier Code of Conduct.
Training
We require all employees to complete training on our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics,
workplace harassment, workplace violence prevention, and inclusion and diversity policies, among others.
Reporting Violations
We strive to create workplaces in which open and honest communications among all stakeholders are valued and respected.
If you believe that there has been a violation of any of the principles set forth in this Policy, you can report potential violations of this Policy by calling the Lighthouse Services Hotline at 1-800-398- 1496. No retaliatory action will be taken against any person who in good faith raises concerns under this Policy. The Company will investigate, address, and respond to the concerns of a reporter and will take appropriate corrective action in response to any violation.
3