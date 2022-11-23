VSE : Management Change - Form 8-K





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K





CURRENT REPORT





Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 22, 2022 (November 21, 2022)

VSE CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 000-03676 54-0649263 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification Number)

6348 Walker Lane Alexandria, Virginia 22310 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(703) 960-4600

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)





Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)





Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $.05 per share VSEC The NASDAQ Global Select Market





Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).





Emerging growth company ☐





If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

















Item 5.02(b) Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.





On September 27, 2022, VSE Corporation (the "Company" or "VSE") announced that Robert Moore, President of VSE's Federal and Defense segment, and the Company mutually agreed for Mr. Moore to transition from his current role with the Company on or before January 2023.





On November 21, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company determined that, effective December 31, 2022, Mr. Moore will no longer serve in such role and will cease to be an employee of the Company. Mr. Moore's departure is not related to the operations, policies, or practices of the Company.





In connection with his departure, the Company expects to enter into a separation agreement with Mr. Moore under which he will receive the severance benefits to which he is contractually entitled upon his departure "without cause", as defined within his Executive Employment Agreement with the Company dated September 24, 2019, as well as any accrued and vested benefits under the terms of the Company benefit plans.





































SIGNATURES









Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.





VSE CORPORATION (Registrant) Date: November 22, 2022 By: /s/ Farinaz S. Tehrani Farinaz S. Tehrani Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary





vsec-20221122